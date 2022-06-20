Cincinnati adds interactive kiosks throughout downtown area

The IKE kiosks have double-sided, ADA-compliant touchscreens, and each kiosk serves as a free WiFi hotspot displaying information specific to the surrounding area of where the kiosk is located. There will also be multilingual content listings and directories of local businesses, events, job listings, social services, food support and more.

Each kiosk also features an app that will highlight the historical importance and background of the downtown neighborhood where it is located.

“We are thrilled to partner with 3CDC and the City of Cincinnati to bring IKE to this vibrant and historic urban community. IKE will further activate the pedestrian experience providing widespread connectivity, wayfinding and equal access to information to all communities,” said Pete Scantland, CEO of IKE Smart City. “We’re excited to serve the residents and visitors of Cincinnati.”

The kiosks can also display severe weather alerts, AMBER alerts, fire warnings, active shooter events and more provided by more than 1,000 different certified authorities.

Other than Cincinnati, IKE kiosks currently reside in multiple other cities across the U.S., including Columbus and Cleveland.