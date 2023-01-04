Church-based organization to start housing homeless this week for two months

Each week on a rotating basis, a church in the network will provide meals and shelter within their church facilities, he said. Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.

At 5 p.m. those in need of shelter are transported from the SHALOM office, which is located in the lower level of the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., to the host church.

All guests are allowed to shower, dine, rest and fellowship in a safe and warm environment and at approximately 8 a.m. each day the guests are transported back downtown, Fugate said.

Last winter, when SHALOM said it wouldn’t open due to health concerns related to COVID-19, the city of Middletown, at the last minute under then-City Manager Jim Palenick, funded a warming center through a grant that was supposed to operate for three months at a cost of $95,000.

But the warming center, due to contract disputes with the city, closed after 60 days.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has estimated there about 200 unhoused people living in Middletown and about 50% are from outside the city. He said many of the homeless come to Middletown from surrounding Butler County communities.

SHALOM SCHEDULE

Jan. 8-14: Breiel Church of God

Jan. 15-21: Tytus Avenue Church of God

Jan. 22-28: Berachah Church

Jan 29-Feb 4: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 5-11: Holy Family Parish/First Presbyterian

Feb. 12-18: Crosspointe Church of Christ

Feb. 19-25: First United Methodist Church

Contact SHALOM at shalomhomeless@gmail.com or www.shalomhomeless.com.