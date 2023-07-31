Child killed, 6 hurt in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON — A 4-year-old child was killed, and six other people were seriously injured in a head-on crash, in Wilmington Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the Wilmington post said the crash investigation is ongoing, but preliminary findings indicate the driver of a 2013 Dodge Dart was traveling west on U.S. 22 with four additional passengers when they struck a 2019 Kia Sorento, with two occupants, that was traveling east head-on shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Troopers said all occupants in the Dodge are from Blanchester. The driver of the Kia is from Harrison and their passenger is from Lebanon.

AirCare flew one person, a four-year-old child who was a passenger in the Dodge, to UC Medical Center. The child died from the injuries sustained in the crash, according to a statement from OSHP.

Six other people in the crash sustained serious injuries and were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, OSHP said.

The Wilmington Police Dept., fire department, Emergency Medical Service and Clinton Warren Joint Emergency Medical Service all responded and assisted with the crash, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation.