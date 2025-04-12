Child hit by vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon

A child was hit by a vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian strike around 2:48 p.m. at South Second Street, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the child was transported by air transport to a local hospital.
Additional details are not yet available.
Crews are still on scene.
