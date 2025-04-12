Breaking: Child hit by vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon

Child hit by vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon

ajc.com

News
By
45 minutes ago
X

A child was hit by a vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian strike around 2:48 p.m. at South Second Street, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the child was transported by air transport to a local hospital.

Additional details are not yet available.

Crews are still on scene.

In Other News
1
Butler County changes JFS transport company after 15 years
2
Booker T. Washington Center launches $1.7M expansion, renovation
3
May the Fourth be with You: Hamilton looks to capitalize on Star Wars...
4
Location for OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County released
5
Hamilton leaders create a new way to engage kids with exercise

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.