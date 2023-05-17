Chief: Police Memorial Week in Middletown has more meaning this year due to two shootings

Throughout the last several weeks, when the officers’ actions was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, other officers made sure to “really pull the department together,” Birk said.

Those officers in the department will have an opportunity to be evaluated by mental health experts, he said. He called mental health care “critical” to the department’s success.

He said Peace Officers Memorial Day was formally proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy and approved by the U.S. Congress in 1963.

Birk said there are nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies with more than 800,000 sworn officers, a record number.

Last year, he said, the names of 246 men and women were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. So far this year, 41 U.S. officers have been lost in the line of duty, including Koda, one of Middletown’s K9 officers.

“We respect and appreciate the courage and character of all who have answered the call to be a law enforcement officer,” the chief said. “They say public service is a calling to serve others. It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Middletown and this community. We are part of the thin blue line family and will continue to build on community relationships and together honor those that have fallen.”

His address was followed by a 21-gun salute by the Middletown Honor Guard, the lowering of the American flag to half-staff and the playing of “Amazing Grace” by a Butler County Sheriff’s Office bagpiper.