Chick-fil-A sign erected off I-75 in Middletown

The company’s newest chicken restaurant location will be at 6465 Culbertson Road near the Quality Inn and at the former location of Buckeye’s restaurant in Warren County.

Construction began on the restaurant several weeks ago and it’s expected to open before the end of the year, an official told the Journal-News. Until then, those traveling on I-75 will be disappointed if they get off Exit 32 and realize the restaurant isn’t open.

The company, based in Atlanta, purchased the property for $700,000 on March 5, according to Warren County Auditor records.

There are no other Chick-fil-A restaurants located in Middletown. The closest location to Middletown is in Liberty Twp. A new location will be built near Austin Landing in Miami Twp. soon, the company announced in 2024.

Ten years ago, Middletown residents were asked their top priorities in a survey called “What If Middletown.”

When they were asked what would make their city better, the top responses were improved streets, the reopening of community pools and a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

Known for its quality customer service, Chick-fil-A has been ranked the No. 1 fast food restaurant for the past decade by publications and customers.