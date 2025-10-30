Checking in, not checking out: Taking off the mask on mental health this October

That’s why October is also recognized as National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. It is a reminder that just as we would never ignore chest pain or a persistent cough, we should not ignore the signs of depression. Screenings are a simple, confidential way to “check in” on our mental health, no different than having our blood pressure or cholesterol measured during an annual check-up.

Why Screenings Matter

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 4 adults live with some form of mental illness. Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions in the United States. Yet stigma, fear, or lack of awareness keeps many from reaching out for help. Left untreated, depression can affect relationships, work, and physical health. In the most tragic cases, it can lead to suicide.

Early intervention makes all the difference. Screenings provide an entry point, an opportunity to recognize symptoms, connect with support, and begin a path toward recovery. They are brief, private, and often available online or through local providers. Most importantly, screenings remind us that mental health is health.

Help is Here in Butler County

Here in Butler County, residents have access to many local providers who offer screenings and assessments. For a complete list of services and programs, visit the 2025 = 2026 Provider Service Guide at https://mhars.bcohio.gov. 24/7 Crisis Line: Call 1-844-4CRISIS (1-844-427-4747) to be connected immediately with the Butler County Behavioral Health Crisis Line. This service, operated by Beckett Springs, provides access to suicide prevention resources, stabilization, and mobile crisis response. It can also provide referrals to a provider that offers mental health screenings.

No matter your age, background, or income, help is available. Many services accept Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, or provide sliding fee scales to ensure care is accessible.

Moving into the Season with Courage

As we move into fall and prepare for winter, let’s make October a season not just of costumes and candy, but of courage and compassion. Let’s encourage one another to take off the masks we wear, to check in on ourselves and on those around us.

Mental health screenings are not about labeling people, they are about offering a lifeline. By normalizing this simple step, we can save lives and strengthen our community.

This October, let’s all commit to checking in, not checking out. Together, we can build a Butler County where mental health is openly valued, supported, and cared for, because every one of us deserves the chance to live well, unmasked.

Jennifer Coats is an Executive Assistant for the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.