Champion Windows in Sharonville to add nearly 600 jobs

Its brands — Patio Enclosures, Stanek Windows, Champion Windows, Universal Windows Direct and The Bath Authority — are all headquartered in Ohio, while Leafguard and Apex Energy Solutions both serve Ohio customers.

“Great Day Improvements’ newest investments reinforce Ohio’s position as one of the nation’s leading building material and products manufacturers,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday. “The company’s decision to expand in Ohio and bring nearly 1,000 new jobs reflects our statewide strength in manufacturing and a second-to-none workforce that supports multiple industries and applications. In Ohio, we just make things better.”

Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows grew in Cleveland, and Great Day Improvements has become one of the fastest-growing home improvement companies in North America.

“With Ohio roots, we want to be here for growth and opportunity. It’s our partnerships with Ohio and local communities making that a reality,” said Great Day Improvements CEO Drew Weinfurtner. “Our community collaboration helps us lock in Ohio as Great Day’s center for growth, reinforcing our commitment to the state that built us.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s approved a tax credit earlier this week, which spurred the business announcements. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project.

“Great Day Improvements’ continued growth in Ohio is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the spirit of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “We’re proud they’re choosing to grow in our state, creating hundreds of new opportunities for Ohioans to live their version of the American dream here at home.”

Champion Windows to meet sales growth need

The Sharonville expansion will bolster Great Day Improvements’ manufacturing capacity to meet sales growth and rising customer demand while providing an ideal location to distribute its products nationwide.

“This is a historic day for the City of Sharonville and across the Buckeye State as we celebrate this major announcement,” said Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman. “Great Day’s expansion of their manufacturing operations in our community, facilitated, in large part, by their commitment to bringing 583 new jobs to our community, is a true game changer. We as a community are proud to support this expansion and thank the company and our development partners for their continued collaboration.”

The Walton Hills, Twinsburg and Bedford Heights jobs represent skilled trades, manufacturing, operations, corporate services and more. For Walton Hills, the manufacturing expansion will bring more than 200 jobs to Great Day Improvements’ new 247,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, the State announced.

“Along with our partners at REDI Cincinnati and Team NEO, we welcome Great Day Improvements’ continued growth in Ohio, which demonstrates the company’s confidence in its home state to support rapidly increasing customer demand,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The expanded operations near Cincinnati and Cleveland bring just under 1,000 new jobs while bolstering production capacity and efficiencies for Great Day Improvements that will continue to strengthen several of the most recognizable home improvement brands in the nation.”