Chamber shows ‘Women Mean Business’ by honoring trailblazers

The words formed the basis of the annual awards given to women who best reflect each of those values.

“Women have trailblazed for decades for what we have today,” said Jamie Bella, who chairs Women Mean Business and the chamber’s board of directors.

This year, 11 women were nominated in the pillar categories with three winners announced during an awards luncheon this week.

Central Elementary School Principal Karrie Gallo received the group’s award for education. Other nominees were Tiffany Mason, an intervention specialist at Compass Elementary School, and Dr. Marie Pashi, founder of the Allie Child Development Center.

“Mrs. Gallo goes above and beyond to create meaningful opportunities her students,” said Angela Schrumpf, a member of the selection committee.

“From organizing an exceptional multicultural night to applying for (and receiving) a grant to study in Africa, she is deeply committed to understanding and celebrating her students’ cultures – helping every child not just succeed, but truly thrive.”

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh received the award for empower. Other nominees include Ashley Kuley of Patrick Staffing and Cheron Reid, assistant principal at Creekside Middle School.

Presenter Mary Ann Henninger said the judge “is a highly qualified nominee for the Women Mean Business Award.”

“Her distinguished career and leadership make her an outstanding example of professional excellence and service,” Henninger said.

Muench-McElfresh thanked the committee.

“I’m very humbled to receive this award,” she said. “It’s such an honor to be in this group of women who are being honored today.”

Tonya Buchanan of Parachute: Butler County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) received the group’s award in the elevate category. Other nominees included Gina Gehm of Inclusive Housing Resources, Morgan Kist of Parkside Nursing and Rehabilitation, Nadine Pashi of Allie Child Development Center and Patricia Van Oflen, co-founder of the Fairfield Prevention Coalition.

“Tonya has dedicated 35 years to Parachute and a lifetime to uplifting others. Through her leadership and advocacy, she ensures vulnerable children are supported and empowers others to become advocates,” said presenter Sarah Starr.

“Her passion, mentorship and impact make her a true pillar of the Fairfield community and a deserving honoree.”