1 hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo

Credit: WCPO

By Taylor Weiter – WCPO
52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — One woman is in the hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at the Cincinnati Zoo Thursday afternoon, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

CFD officials said crews were called to the zoo after someone was bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake. According to the zoo, the snake is the largest rattlesnake in the world and the largest venomous snake in North America.

Fire officials said the woman bitten was taken to UC Medical Center where she is in stable condition. They did not report whether the person bit was an employee or visitor.

The snake is housed in the Otto M. Budig Manatee Springs, according to the zoo’s website. CFD said the zoo’s medical director was on-site.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Taylor Weiter
