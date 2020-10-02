Cedarville University receives $12M donation from anonymous donor

Cedarville University announced Friday it received a $12 million gift from an anonymous donor.
“We are deeply grateful for a generous donor who not only believes in Cedarville’s mission of transforming lives through excellent education and intentional discipleship, but also embraces the bold vision laid out in our 10-year campus master plan,” said Cedarville President Thomas White. “This investment demonstrates a trust and confidence in Cedarville’s future.”
White told students at the school during a Friday presentation the gift comes from an anonymous ministry partner. Last year, Cedarville University also got a large donation of $10 million.
This gift, and other from university partners, allows Cedarville to continue implementing its 10-year master plan, said Cedarville spokesman Mark Weinstein.
The 282-bed Bates-Dunn-Parker residence hall, Chick-fil-A dining facility and the Civil Engineering Center, which houses the new civil engineering program’s offices, classrooms, and labs, are all master plan projects that have already been completed and paid for, Weinstein said. Also part of the master plan are a new business center and liberal arts building.