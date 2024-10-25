Caution urged at Middletown intersection where injury crash damaged traffic signal pole

An injury crash in Middletown Friday afternoon damaged a pole at Roosevelt Boulevard and Highland Street.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. and officers remain on the scene for investigation.
Police are urging people to use caution at the intersection because the traffic signals will be flashing or turned off at least though Monday.
Temporary stop signs will be placed at all four sides of the intersection. westbound Roosevelt/SR-122 will not have a traffic signal during this time.
