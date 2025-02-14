Carlisle’s all-time basketball scoring record holder to play college football

Lawson, a 5-10 senior point guard for the Indians, recently broke the school’s scoring record of 1,310 set by Gene Fogle in 1951, years before the 3-point shot.

Lawson, who broke the record when he scored 18 points in a 66-58 win against Valley View, fittingly on Hall of Fame night, has scored 1,375 points in four seasons with one regular-season game tonight and the Indians are hoping for a deep tournament run.

He started playing basketball as a young boy, and his ball handling, shooting and defensive skills developed over time, said his father, Nick Lawson, who coached his son through the sixth grade.

Lawson said it was always “basketball, basketball, basketball” for his son.

Blake called basketball his “first love.”

But at 5-10, college basketball coaches didn’t recruit Lawson, despite his deadly shot and court leadership.

Then late last year, after Lawson had 1,300-all purpose yards and 26 touchdowns for the Indiana, he was contacted by the coaching staff at Taylor University.

During the college visits, his father said Taylor, a small Christian college, “felt like home.”

So after this basketball season, Lawson will turn in his basketball for a football.

Until then, he’s enjoying the ride his senior season. The Indians are 14-7 overall, 8-3 in the Buckeye Division of the Southwestern Buckeye League and one game behind Oakwood. Carlisle needs to win tonight against Valley View and hope Oakwood loses to Brookville to share the league title.

John Giles was hired as Carlisle’s head coach four years ago, Lawson’s freshman year. While Lawson’s scoring is impressive, what fans don’t see is the work he puts in when no one is watching, Giles said.

“He works his tail off in the off season,” Giles said this week after practice. “He has not missed a workout in four years. His work ethic has been huge for the program to improve and set an example for the younger players.”

As Lawson sat on the bleachers in Eddie Crowe Court, named after the great Carlisle basketball player, he looked up at the banner that lists the 18 1,000-point scorers in school history.

After this season, Lawson’s name will be added to the list that includes his sister, Kaylee, who scored 1,056 points.

“It felt really good to beat those records knowing those names up there,” Lawson said.

He gave much credit to his teammates for rebounding and passing him the ball.

“Without them, four guys would be guarding me,” he said.

On the night he broke the record, Guy Fogle, a nephew of Gene Fogle, was in attendance.

Giles said the support Lawson received showed how people “were there for Blake and his accomplishment. It was a great feeling for the community and the basketball program.”

CARLISLE’S ALL-TIME 1,000-POINT SCORERS

*-Blake Lawson, 1,375

Gene Fogle, 1,310

Alexia Murphy, 1,286

Andrew Goodpaster, 1,162

Rich Chamberlain, 1,149

Heather Imfeld, 1,144

David Langdon, 1,136

Braxston Campbell, 1,136

Heather Lieungh, 1,135

Eddie Crowe, 1,109

Justin Flor, 1,060

Kyle England, 1,092

Kaylee Lawson, 1,056

Tracy Bowling, 1,038

Connor Smith, 1,017

Nolan Burney, 1,013

Kelly Schwarber, 1,005

Tricia Collins, 1,001

Daulton Butler, 1,000

*-Through Tuesday’s game

