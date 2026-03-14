Career schools are bursting at the seams, and Butler Tech is proof, Ohio governor says

DeWine said that while Ohio has invested in career tech facilities and programs, more than 13,000 students are on waiting lists for their preferred program, he said.

“We must continue pushing to create more opportunities for our students who want to pursue career tech,” DeWine said. “Not only will this help students discover their interests — and stay in school — but it will also put them on a path to a rewarding career."

For more than a decade, Butler Tech officials have been scrambling to accommodate a growing number of high school applicants, and despite adding numerous careers training programs and building new schools, the need, said school officials, still outweighs the enrollment capacity.

“We’re seeing exactly what Governor Mike DeWine referenced,” said Butler Tech Spokeswoman A.J. Huff.

“Interest in career-technical education continues to grow as more students and families recognize the value of graduating with real-world experience, industry credentials, and college credit already in hand,” said Huff.

Butler Tech, which is one of the largest career school systems in Ohio and the fastest growing in the region, serves Butler County’s 10 public school districts and Northwest Schools in northern Hamilton County.

Butler Tech Superintendent William Sprankles said: “Students and families are increasingly choosing career-technical education because it connects learning directly to real opportunities.”

“At Butler Tech, our focus has been on expanding access—investing in new facilities, creating additional pathways, and strengthening partnerships with industry. Even while serving more than 18,000 junior high and high school students each year, the continued growth in interest shows just how important it is to keep building opportunities for the next generation of students,” said Sprankles.

Huff said, “applications for many programs continue to outpace the number of available seats.”

“Demand for many career pathways continues to exceed available capacity,” she said, referencing the hundreds of local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are unable to enroll in career school programs.

Students who secure a seat in programs like welding or healthcare during their senior year often represent students who have been waiting for an opportunity to enter a career pathway before graduation, said Huff.

That demand is exactly why Butler Tech has continued expanding access across the region. New facilities, expanded programs, and additional entry points are all part of our effort to create more opportunities for students to pursue high-demand careers, she said.

“Recent examples include the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce & Innovation Hub in Hamilton, the Aviation Center at Middletown Regional Airport, and the expansion of the Bioscience Center in West Chester. And we have also introduced new senior-year entry points through our OTC+ one-year and one-semester pathways, allowing students to access career credentials even if they discover their interest later in high school.”

Explore New Butler Tech Bioscience Center wing open for learning

“Butler Tech’s experience reflects the broader statewide trend highlighted by Governor DeWine: More students are seeking career-connected learning opportunities that lead directly to careers, college, and industry credentials.”