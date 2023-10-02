Car show at home of Cincinnati Spikes baseball team in Mason set for Saturday

Classic, unique, antique and high-powered cars will be showcased Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Prasco Park Motor Classic in Mason.

Prasco Park, known for its high-quality and family friendly baseball experiences, will be hosting the event. About 100 entries are expected.

Along with cars, trucks and motorcycles on display, the Motor Classic will include free Prasco Park concessions, Italian Ice provided by the Chill Out Truck, and ice cream provided by The Cone in West Chester as well as inflatables and other children’s activities. As with other activities at Prasco Park, parking, admission and food are all free for visitors.

Car show participants can register on-site between 10 and 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 2 pm.

“It’s kind of unique to have a car show at a ball field,” said Hannah Edwards, associate director of hospitality and events.

The idea grew out of a Christmas event: Prasco purchased a 1956 Ford truck for photo ops during the event, and that began conversations about other possibilities.

“If we can showcase this truck at Christmas,” Edwards said. “We wondered what else we could do with it.”

A car show seemed like an obvious next step.

Prasco Park itself is a one-of-a-kind place. Opened in 2008 with the goal of becoming a premier amateur baseball venue, the field was built on the corporate campus of Prasco Laboratories. The ballpark was conceived by Prasco founder E. Thomas Arington as a symbol of his faith.

“Mr. Arington loves baseball and giving back,” said Edwards. “Prasco Park allows us to provide both to the community.”

In fact, the Prasco Park website sums it up this way: “Come for baseball, food, and family entertainment. Leave with a full heart.”

Credit: Rooted Creative Credit: Rooted Creative

The ballpark is the home of the Cincinnati Spikes and has hosted a wide range of college and amateur baseball games. It even served as an alternate training site for the Cincinnati Reds during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

It’s also the site of a NCAA Division 1 fall baseball game at noon Saturday, when Kentucky takes on Michigan. It’ll be another typical Prasco event with free admission, parking, kids’ activities and Skyline Chili coneys while supplies last.

“Our goal is to provide fun, safe, family-friendly experiences,” said Edwards. “We love it when people come out.”

How to go

What: Prasco Park Motor Classic

Where: 6125 Commerce Court, Mason

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 (car show awards at 2 p.m.)

Online (registration and more): prascopark.com/2023motorclassic