Candidates for Butler County auditor being sought

A Butler County Republican Party Screening Committee meets Jan. 30 to interview applicants. On Feb. 2, the Central Committee will meet to conduct the appointment at Majors Barn, 6393 Hamilton-Lebanon Road, Monroe.

Statzer was sworn in Dec. 29, 2022 by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge John Holcomb. The appointment was eight days after Reynolds was found guilty on the felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony that carries a potential 18-month jail term and up to a $5,000 fine.

The commissioners said that Reynolds, who provided a verbal and written resignation to the county prosecutor’s office, was determined to be “statutorily incompetent” to hold office due to the Dec. 21 verdict.

Commissioners voted 2-1 to appoint Statzer, who had worked in a number of county offices over the years, including six years in the auditor’s office. He’s currently employed by the county’s clerk of courts office.

MORE

Felony conviction of Roger Reynolds means he can no longer hold the office of county auditor