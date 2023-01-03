Candidates for Butler County auditor being sought

The Butler County Republican Party is seeking to appoint a new auditor after Roger Reynolds was found guilty of a felony and had to vacate the office.
County commissioners appointed Joseph Statzer to be the acting auditor until a permanent replacement can be appointed by the GOP.
“As the nominating party of the current Officeholder and Office Holder Elect, who has been declared as unqualified, the Butler County Republican Party will appoint a qualified elector to fill the remaining term of County Auditor, and the new term of County Auditor, until the next General Election of County Officeholders in November of 2024,” states a release from Chris Wunnenberg, chairman of the Butler County Republican Party Central Committee.
Any qualified elector of Butler County who wishes to be considered is asked to contact the Butler County Republican Party at 4347 A Roosevelt Blvd. Middletown, Ohio 45044, or call (513) 893-5292. Applicants must submit a resume and a complete background report authorization form by Jan. 26.
There is a $200 fee for all applications.
A Butler County Republican Party Screening Committee meets Jan. 30 to interview applicants. On Feb. 2, the Central Committee will meet to conduct the appointment at Majors Barn, 6393 Hamilton-Lebanon Road, Monroe.
Statzer was sworn in Dec. 29, 2022 by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge John Holcomb. The appointment was eight days after Reynolds was found guilty on the felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony that carries a potential 18-month jail term and up to a $5,000 fine.
The commissioners said that Reynolds, who provided a verbal and written resignation to the county prosecutor’s office, was determined to be “statutorily incompetent” to hold office due to the Dec. 21 verdict.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to appoint Statzer, who had worked in a number of county offices over the years, including six years in the auditor’s office. He’s currently employed by the county’s clerk of courts office.
Felony conviction of Roger Reynolds means he can no longer hold the office of county auditor
