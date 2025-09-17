Calling all cartoonists, artists for Lane Libraries comic strip contest

The Lane Libraries is calling cartoonists of all ages to participate in its Just Humor Us comic strip contest.
Between now and Sept. 25, which is National Comic Book Day, cartoonists from ages 7 to adults are invited to submit original comic strips.
First-place winners will be published in the Journal-News and first- through third-place winners will be featured on the Lane Libraries website.
Winners in one of three age categories — 7 to 11, 12 to 17 and adults — will be chosen on Oct. 6.
Among the contest rules, entries are individual submissions only (no teams), and only respectful content is allowed (no sexually explicit, violent or threatening, discriminatory, or profane or vulgar entries).
Visit www.lanepl.org/justhumorus for submission details and how to submit.
