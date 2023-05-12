Callers report hearing boom, seeing smoke plume in Middletown

Coffey said he went into the plant to check on union members.

“No one was put in a bad spot,” he said. “All is well.”

He said the plant never stopped operations.

Middletown Fire Chief Tom Snively said a number of people called the city building about the sound and smoke. A fire captain on the road near the blast furnace area was seeing the same thing, but the fire department was not called to the facility.

“We were never sent there. I have not talked to them. I would imagine it was something in their process that they were control of,” Snively said. “We have a good working relationship with them and they normally call us when the needs us.”