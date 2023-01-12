Butler, Warren County homes taking longer to sell

Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan believes high interest rates are discouraging folks from selling and buying their homes. Nolan said that residents are less likely to take the step to sell their home because they’d rather the low interest rates on their current homes. Meanwhile, some new homeowners are priced out of options that would be available to them with last year’s interest rates.

Heading into December 2021, prospective home buyers could have entered into a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.11 percent. A year later, that average interest rate more than doubled to 6.49 percent, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac.

Nolan said he expects fewer sales as long as interest rates remain high.

The rest of the RAGC’s report on the counties’ December 2022 housing markets is as follows:

Warren County:

181 home sales compared to 295 last December, a 38.6% decrease



137 new listings compared to 156 last December, a 12.2% decrease



Average of 9 days on the market compared to 4 days last December, a 125% increase



Median sales price of $324,500 compared to $335,000 last December, a 3.1% decrease

Butler County:

350 home sales compared to 419 last December, a 16.5% decrease



259 new listings compared to 301 last December, a 14% decrease



Average of 10 days on the market compared to 3 days last December, a 233.3% increase



Median sales price of $249,500 compared to $240,000 last December, a 4% increase

