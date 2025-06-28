Butler Tech offers free manufacturing training to adult students

In announcing the new program, which has sign up available now for a start in mid-July with evening, part-time classes, Butler Tech officials said they are able to make the unusual training offer to adult students thanks to a $200,000 gift from Ohio Life Sciences (OLS) and its private industry partners.

Enrollees will learn through the new Current Good Manufacturing Fundamentals (cGMP) Program Butler Tech’s Adult Education division.

Built in collaboration with OLS member companies and shaped by employer input, the eight-week program equips students with technical training and workplace skills to enter high-growth, good-paying jobs in pharmaceutical, food, beauty, personal care, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

Graduates will earn a Butler Tech Current Good Manufacturing Fundamentals Program Completion Certificate and receive job placement assistance upon successful completion, according to Butler Tech officials.

Butler Tech, which enrolls about 18,000 high school and adult students each year, will conduct the eight-week training program at its adult education campus in Monroe starting July 14.

Explore 50th birthday for Butler Tech sees area leaders applaud successes

Average starting wage for workers in these targeted fields is about $22 per hour, said officials.

“This partnership is about accelerating opportunity and workforce readiness,” said Nick Linberg, executive director of strategic programming for Butler Tech. “OLS recognizes Butler Tech’s commitment to preparing students for high-value careers, and this investment allows us to expand access and impact in Ohio’s growing life sciences sector.”

“The program is designed to prepare students for employment in roles such as Manufacturing Process Cleanroom Technician, with highly transferable skills applicable in industries including food, beverage, personal care, agricultural, and semiconductor manufacturing—all on the rise in Southwest Ohio,” said school officials.

For more information and class registration, see Butler Tech’s website or call 513-645-8200.