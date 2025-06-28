Butler Tech offers free manufacturing training to adult students

1st-time program to train for area booming industries
Area adults seeking preliminary training in high-growth manufacturing fields will soon have a free learning opportunity thanks to a $200,000 grant to Butler Tech’s adult education program. The first-time training offer was described by Butler Tech officials as a “groundbreaking new program designed to fast-track students into the growing biotechnology and advanced manufacturing industries, all at no cost to participants.” Pictured is Butler Tech's Robotics lab and Industrial Maintenance Technology lab at its Monroe LeSourdsville campus. (File/Journal-News)

Area adults seeking preliminary training in high-growth manufacturing fields will soon have a free learning opportunity thanks to a $200,000 grant to Butler Tech’s adult education program. The first-time training offer was described by Butler Tech officials as a “groundbreaking new program designed to fast-track students into the growing biotechnology and advanced manufacturing industries, all at no cost to participants.” Pictured is Butler Tech's Robotics lab and Industrial Maintenance Technology lab at its Monroe LeSourdsville campus. (File/Journal-News)
News
By Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

Area adults seeking job training in high-growth manufacturing fields will soon have a free learning opportunity thanks to a $200,000 grant to Butler Tech’s adult education program.

The first-time, employment training offer was described by Butler Tech officials as a “groundbreaking new program designed to fast-track students into the growing biotechnology and advanced manufacturing industries, all at no cost to participants.”

In announcing the new program, which has sign up available now for a start in mid-July with evening, part-time classes, Butler Tech officials said they are able to make the unusual training offer to adult students thanks to a $200,000 gift from Ohio Life Sciences (OLS) and its private industry partners.

Enrollees will learn through the new Current Good Manufacturing Fundamentals (cGMP) Program Butler Tech’s Adult Education division.

Built in collaboration with OLS member companies and shaped by employer input, the eight-week program equips students with technical training and workplace skills to enter high-growth, good-paying jobs in pharmaceutical, food, beauty, personal care, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

Graduates will earn a Butler Tech Current Good Manufacturing Fundamentals Program Completion Certificate and receive job placement assistance upon successful completion, according to Butler Tech officials.

Butler Tech, which enrolls about 18,000 high school and adult students each year, will conduct the eight-week training program at its adult education campus in Monroe starting July 14.

Explore50th birthday for Butler Tech sees area leaders applaud successes

Average starting wage for workers in these targeted fields is about $22 per hour, said officials.

“This partnership is about accelerating opportunity and workforce readiness,” said Nick Linberg, executive director of strategic programming for Butler Tech. “OLS recognizes Butler Tech’s commitment to preparing students for high-value careers, and this investment allows us to expand access and impact in Ohio’s growing life sciences sector.”

“The program is designed to prepare students for employment in roles such as Manufacturing Process Cleanroom Technician, with highly transferable skills applicable in industries including food, beverage, personal care, agricultural, and semiconductor manufacturing—all on the rise in Southwest Ohio,” said school officials.

For more information and class registration, see Butler Tech’s website or call 513-645-8200.

In Other News
1
Fourth of July: Hamilton road closures and no parking areas
2
New Children Services director has passion for public service
3
Middletown’s got soul: Local performers raise money for Community...
4
19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident
5
Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton

About the Author

Michael D. Clark - Contributing Writer