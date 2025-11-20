Butler Tech creates new program to train teens for electrical industry jobs

The two-year program for Butler County sophomores of one-year program for juniors will be designed to give teens hands-on training, college credit opportunities, and industry-recognized credentials that “prepare graduates to step directly into the workforce or continue their education in electrical engineering, power systems, or construction management,” said officials with the career school system.

“Butler Tech is proud to launch our new Electrical Technology and Power Systems program,” said Kristen AbuDakar, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Butler Tech, which serves high schools in Butler County’s 10 public school districts along with Hamilton County’s Northwest Schools.

“This program will prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed to step directly into high-demand careers across the electrical trades, from residential to commercial systems. By 2027, Butler Tech will graduate up to 75 students each year, all ready to meet the strong workforce demand in Southwest Ohio and beyond.”

Located at Butler Tech’s D. Russel Lee Campus in Fairfield Twp. the new program, will feature “cutting-edge labs and real-world learning environments.”

The program will also include industry-trained instructors delivering hands-on, workplace-based instruction aligned with current codes and safety standards along with industry partnerships offer students apprenticeships, co-op experiences, job shadowing, internships and on-the-job training.

Coursework will include: Construction Safety & Crew Leadership, Residential Electrical Systems, Commercial & Industrial Construction Electrical Systems, Alternative & Renewable Power Generation Systems, and a Senior Capstone/Internship.

A.J. Huff, spokeswoman for Butler Tech, said the new program will help fill the region’s growing need for such workers.

“The electrical and power industries are critical to every community’s infrastructure. By preparing skilled, career-ready graduates, Butler Tech is helping meet the region’s growing workforce demand while giving young people a pathway to build rewarding, sustainable careers close to home.”

Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year began Nov. 1. Interested students should speak with their school counselor or visit ButlerTech.org to learn more and apply.