Butler sheriff: Traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people

K-9 discovered illegal drugs after driver, passenger displayed ‘nervous behavior.’

By and Nick Graham
15 minutes ago
HAMILTON — A traffic stop Saturday afternoon on Ohio 4 led Butler County Sheriff Deputies to confiscate enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people, or everyone in Cincinnati and Columbus, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The driver of the stopped car, Luis Hernandez-Ramos, 33, and passenger, Douglas Mancias-Martinez, 27, both had Mexican driver’s licenses. They provided conflicting stories and displayed “nervous behavior,” which led to a K-9 vehicle search, Jones said Monday during a press conference.

Credit: McCrabb, Richard (COP-Dayton)

The K-9 alerted and resulted in the seizure of three kilos of fentanyl in vacuum-sealed packages with a street value of $500,000. The driver and passenger were arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, first-degree felonies.

Credit: McCrabb, Richard (COP-Dayton)

Jones said when they appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court, he will ask the judge for no bond because he believes the two men never will be found again.

“These are serious people,” Jones said.

He said that much fentanyl would kill even more people after it was cut and mixed with different chemicals. He called it “one of our biggest drug busts.”

Jones said he planned to ask Gov. Mike DeWine for more resources to fight the illegal drugs entering the U.S. through the Mexican border.

“We have to stop what’s coming over the border,” he said. “The borders are wide open.”

