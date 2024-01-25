Butler Philharmonic members bring ‘Meet the Music’ to the Fitton Center

Members of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) will bring Meet the Music to the Fitton Center on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for Fitton Center members and $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.) Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drink that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to www.fittoncenter.org.

“The nice thing about the Fitton Family Fridays Series is we’re getting younger people engaged in the arts. This is geared toward preschool through middle school audiences, along with their parents, grandparents, and multi-generations of family members. So, this is an introduction to orchestral music, and it’s important for kids to be exposed to that,” Motz said.

The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra is a local arts institution, and this is also a terrific opportunity to introduce the group to new audiences, he said.

BPO is a longstanding partner of the Fitton Center, and they have performed at the Fitton countless times.

Kids will discover if music looks like it sounds as members of the orchestra talk about how different instruments produce different sounds and illustrate how all the sounds come together in a song.

“It’s one thing to push a button on a phone, MP3 player or a device, but it’s another thing entirely to see it performed live, and to hear those sounds individually, and see how they are put together to make an entire piece of music. That’s a different experience than listening to the radio or to Spotify. It’s also important for kids to understand that actual people make music, it’s not just a sound that comes out of a box,” Motz said.

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays series this season, the entire family will enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet, musical theater, and the orchestra as well as interactive events

“It’s important to expose kids to all sorts of things at a young age, that’s accessible to them, entertaining, and do it in such a way that the families can be involved, and we encourage that,” said Motz.

Also, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers and musicians. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

How to go

What: Meet the Music with members of Butler Philharmonic Orchestra

When: Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $7 for members; $9 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 ticketing fee.) Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly food by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.