Butler County Warbirds offer look at WWII history, aircraft and memorabilia

“There are a lot of misconceptions about the airport. That this is a big, walled-off city, and it’s all private, and you can’t come here because of security, and any number of misconceptions that people have about it, and we want to open the doors to the community. We think people can learn something and learn that the airport is a fun place to be,” said Tim Epperhart, president of Butler County Warbirds.

The Butler County Warbirds mission statement is to educate and entertain individuals, of all ages, on the historical importance of aviation while America was at war. Butler County Warbirds showcases about 1,700 artifacts on display at the museum.

“With the economy the way it is, certainly, people are always looking for something inexpensive to do, and we can offer somebody a couple hours of education and entertainment for them and their kids for free,” he said.

The organization shares our nation’s heroes’ stories through preservation of their aircraft and memorabilia in a museum display. Guests may take a plane ride on one of the historic aircrafts. Ride vouchers are available online at bcwarbirds.com.

“Almost everybody goes away surprised that there is that much stuff in that little building,” Epperhart said.

The Butler County Warbirds have also worked closely with one of Middletown’s signature events, Hops in the Hangar, since its inception. As part of the upcoming event Aug. 24, the museum will highlight several historic World War II planes. Personnel will also be dressed in period military costumes, and there will be a raffle to benefit the museum.

Tickets for Hops in the Hangar are available at www.hopsinthehangar.com.

“It’s advantageous because we get to meet a lot of new people and share information about the museum. Most people see an old gray building with the words on the front of it down there (on the airport property), and nobody realizes what it is,” Epperhart said.

More details

Butler County Warbirds display area and hangar are typically open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There is no charge to visit, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit bcwarbirds.com. Butler County Warbirds Museum is located at 2351 Wedekind Drive in Middletown.