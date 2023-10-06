Butler County United Way decides which groups, programs will get piece of $700K

Butler County United Way has announced its funding decisions for the 2023-2024 funding cycle as it officially began Oct. 1. It will will invest nearly $700,000 into programming across Butler County dedicated to strengthening communities here at home.
After a highly competitive funding request process, impact committees made up of volunteers across various industries and communities in Butler County were tasked with making the decision of what programs to fund this year, based on the quality of proposals and their alignment BCUW’s mission and values.
BCUW reviews funding requests that directly support their key pillars of education, financial stability, and health.
EDUCATION
This year Butler County United Way is directly allocating $318,777 to 13 educational programs that serve both children and adults.
Those funded include:
- 4C For Children: Child Care Teaching Advancement
- Abilities First: Abilities First Children’s Services
- Axis Teen Center, Edge Teen Center: After School Program
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County: One-to-One Mentoring
- Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton: After School and Summer Youth Development
- Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty: Power Hour
- Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc.: Cradle to Career Continuum
- Envision Partnerships: Project Success
- Hamilton Living Water Ministry, Inc.: Children and Youth After School Summer Development
- Hope’s Closet: Hope’s Closet Foster Parent Community of Support
- Lifespan, Inc.: School Based Support Services
- Oxford Literacy Team: Super Summer Readers
- PARACHUTE: Butler County CASA: CASA Advocacy: A Voice for Abused Children
FINANCIAL STABILITY
In the financial stability category, Butler County United Way is allocating $194,123.51 across seven different programs supporting financial stability and basic needs.
Those programs include:
- American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati Tri State Chapter: Disaster Emergency Services and Preparedness Programs
- Family Promise of Butler County: Maintaining Housing Stability
- Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc.: Emergency Shelter to Eliminate Homelessness
- Oxford Family Resource Center: Emergency Financial Assistance
- Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF): Neighbors Who Care: Home Repair
- The Salvation Army Middletown Corps: Emergency Assistance
- Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services (TOPSS): Emergency Food Assistance
HEALTH
In the health category, Butler County United Way is investing $185,850 across 11 health-focused programs.
Those funded include:
- Butler County Special Olympics: Butler County Special Olympics
- Cancer Family Care: Center for Individual & Family Counseling
- Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio: Mental Health Counseling
- Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired: Vision Rehabilitation Services
- Family Service of Middletown: Program in Food Insecurity and Education
- Oxford College Corner Free Clinic: Free Clinic Medication and Testing
- Oxford Senior Citizens, Inc.: Senior and Medical Transportation
- Sojourner Recovery Services: Perinatal Services
- The Coalition for a Healthy Community Oxford: Building a Healthier Community
- Women Helping Women: Butler County Rape Crisis and Prevention Services
- YWCA of Hamilton: Dove House Domestic Violence Shelter
COLLABORATIONS
Butler County United Way was able to dedicate $215,898.51 across seven collaborations supporting all three pillars of education, financial stability/basic needs, and healthy lives.
Those collaborations include:
- Every Child Succeeds Home Visitation received $30,000 in funding through the lead agency, Butler County Educational Service Center, along with partner agencies Every Child Succeeds coordinated through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
- Compassion Project received $37,500 through the lead agency, Butler County Educational Service Center in collaboration with Shared Harvest Foodbank. Parent Project Collaboration received $20,000 in funding through the lead agency, Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio in collaboration with Butler County Family and Children First Council, Butler County Juvenile Justice Center, and Hamilton City School District.
- Youth Wellbeing and Resilience Collaboration received $9,000 in funding through the lead agency Fairfield City School District in conjunction with Fairfield Prevention Coalition and Envision Partnerships.
- The Connect Project received $15,000 through lead agency Focus on Youth, Inc. in collaboration with EDGE Teen Center.
- Booker T. Washington Community Center Collaboration received $30,000 in funding through the lead agency, Great Miami Valley YMCA, as well as other partners including the City of Hamilton, Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton, Fitton Center for Creative Arts, Miami University, Hamilton City School District, OSU Extension Office, Envision Partnerships, United Methodist Church Food Program, Dohn 22+, ELL, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, YWCA, SELF, Central Connections, Senior Council on Aging, Hamilton Police Department and Badin High School.
- Comprehensive Hunger Relief Program collaboration received $43,600 in funding through the lead agency Shared Harvest Foodbank in collaboration with Serve City and The Village Food Pantry.
