Butler County United Way decides which groups, programs will get piece of $700K

Butler County United Way has announced its funding decisions for the 2023-2024 funding cycle as it officially began Oct. 1. It will will invest nearly $700,000 into programming across Butler County dedicated to strengthening communities here at home.

After a highly competitive funding request process, impact committees made up of volunteers across various industries and communities in Butler County were tasked with making the decision of what programs to fund this year, based on the quality of proposals and their alignment BCUW’s mission and values.

BCUW reviews funding requests that directly support their key pillars of education, financial stability, and health.

EDUCATION

This year Butler County United Way is directly allocating $318,777 to 13 educational programs that serve both children and adults.

Those funded include:

4C For Children: Child Care Teaching Advancement

Abilities First: Abilities First Children’s Services

Axis Teen Center, Edge Teen Center: After School Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County: One-to-One Mentoring

Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton: After School and Summer Youth Development

Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty: Power Hour

Community Building Institute Middletown, Inc.: Cradle to Career Continuum

Envision Partnerships: Project Success

Hamilton Living Water Ministry, Inc.: Children and Youth After School Summer Development

Hope’s Closet: Hope’s Closet Foster Parent Community of Support

Lifespan, Inc.: School Based Support Services

Oxford Literacy Team: Super Summer Readers

PARACHUTE: Butler County CASA: CASA Advocacy: A Voice for Abused Children

FINANCIAL STABILITY

In the financial stability category, Butler County United Way is allocating $194,123.51 across seven different programs supporting financial stability and basic needs.

Those programs include:

American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati Tri State Chapter: Disaster Emergency Services and Preparedness Programs

Family Promise of Butler County: Maintaining Housing Stability

Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc.: Emergency Shelter to Eliminate Homelessness

Oxford Family Resource Center: Emergency Financial Assistance

Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF): Neighbors Who Care: Home Repair

The Salvation Army Middletown Corps: Emergency Assistance

Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services (TOPSS): Emergency Food Assistance

HEALTH

In the health category, Butler County United Way is investing $185,850 across 11 health-focused programs.

Those funded include:

Butler County Special Olympics: Butler County Special Olympics

Cancer Family Care: Center for Individual & Family Counseling

Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio: Mental Health Counseling

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired: Vision Rehabilitation Services

Family Service of Middletown: Program in Food Insecurity and Education

Oxford College Corner Free Clinic: Free Clinic Medication and Testing

Oxford Senior Citizens, Inc.: Senior and Medical Transportation

Sojourner Recovery Services: Perinatal Services

The Coalition for a Healthy Community Oxford: Building a Healthier Community

Women Helping Women: Butler County Rape Crisis and Prevention Services

YWCA of Hamilton: Dove House Domestic Violence Shelter

COLLABORATIONS

Butler County United Way was able to dedicate $215,898.51 across seven collaborations supporting all three pillars of education, financial stability/basic needs, and healthy lives.

Those collaborations include: