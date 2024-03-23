Butler County treasurer certifies first-half 2023 real estate taxes

Of the taxes collected, more than $24.4 million represented taxes paid in advance toward second-half collections. Another $15.78 million represented delinquent taxes paid.

The total first-half real estate tax charge for 2023 was just more than $332.7 million of which nearly $316.16 million was collected.

“Despite the sharp increase in real estate values that have led to this increase in taxes, our office has been successful in collecting the revenues necessary for our local governments, schools, parks, libraries, children services, senior services and many other entities that rely on these funds,” said Butler County Treasurer Michael McNamara.

The increase in collections is partly due to the state-mandated 2023 property reassessment. Butler County’s 160,000 parcels were reassessed last year and the median property value increase for Butler County was 37 percent. Value increases varied by individual district, he said.

“We have been working with our county commissioners, county auditor, and all of our countywide officials and local legislators to inform the public of what is happening, and what they can do about it,” McNamara said. “We have been working nonstop with our legislators to find a long-term fix to Ohio’s high tax issues. But real change will only come from the legislature in Columbus.”

Early last year, the Ohio Department of Tax originally recommended a 42% average value increase for Butler County. The Butler County Auditor protested the recommended rates and presented median residential value increases for the county and the local communities.

The Butler County Commission voted to forgo its 2024 windfall and return it to the taxpayers, as did the city of Middletown, and the townships of West Chester, Liberty and Fairfield, and the village of Seven Mile.

The Butler County Treasurer’s Office launched a new communication initiative over the past year as it started a new Facebook page and YouTube channel providing information.

The treasurer’s office reported that a 10% penalty has been added to past due first-half taxes, but it’s possible to waive the penalty by filling out a Remission of Penalty (ROP) form.

For taxpayers who want more information on their property taxes, how to read their bill, what they can do, and other questions, they’re encouraged to visit the Butler County Treasurer’s website www.butlercountytreasurer.org or Facebook page for more information.