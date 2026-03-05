Butler County teen speeds auto tech career learning while working on sports cars

Richards said he was “sitting in my room for hours making calls. Sometimes you just have to take a shot in the dark.”

During the calls Richards explained his love of sports cars and his desire to learn.

A lot of sports car sellers said “no thanks” but one didn’t and that was all the Fairfield High School student needed to land a rare job allowing him to learn first-hand under the hoods of some of the world’s most expensive sports cars.

Now Richards is a paid apprentice mechanic at Beechmont Automotive Group in the Fairfax/Mariemont area of Hamilton County.

According to Butler Tech officials, he works alongside technicians servicing Porsche, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Volvo vehicles.

And through his internship, Richards has earned the trust of industry professionals in an environment where precision, responsibility, and professionalism are essential, said school officials.

That trust recently led to an extraordinary opportunity at his classes at Butler Tech’s Fairfield Twp. campus where last week Richards helped share a rare learning opportunity with his classmates.

His new employer brought in about $2 million worth of high-performance vehicles to the Butler Tech classroom garage giving students and staff a close-up look at technology they rarely encounter in a typical school setting.

“I asked my boss if I could bring one car to school to show the class,” he said.

Instead, the dealership agreed to bring multiple vehicles representing several brands, with industry representatives present to share insights and answer questions.

Automotive Technology instructor Darrell Jones said the experience offers significant educational value.

“Students will gain knowledge simply by seeing the technology and the value represented by these manufacturers,” Jones said. “Like any product, there is good, better, and best, and these vehicles represent the top of the line, along with the technicians who service them.”

Jones recognized Richards’ ambition early in the program.

“I knew Ben had drive almost right away,” he said. “He told me he wanted to work on exotic sports cars when he got here. He was always craving more information and quickly became a leader in the class.”

Richards’ success did not come from luck, Jones said, but from persistence.

“Ben’s story is one of persistence. He never gave up on chasing his dream and secured this opportunity on his own.”

Beyond his internship, Richards has taken on leadership roles within the program, volunteering at events and supporting younger students. He hopes this experience encourages others to pursue their own goals.

“Nothing’s as rare as you think it is,” he said. “It’s out there if you just ask.”

“You can do whatever you want if you’re willing to work for it,” he said.