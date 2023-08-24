Butler County super courtroom now has mural by local artist

By
24 minutes ago
A Hamilton artist created a “romantic” look at her city in a giant painting months in the making that’s now adding interest to a blank wall in Butler County’s largest common pleas courtroom.

A host of community members and court officials were on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of the Hamilton cityscape reflecting the Great Miami River by artist Michelle Martin-McDulin.

It was a struggle to get the finished 5-by-16 foot canvas to the super courtroom on the fourth floor of the court wing in the county government services center. The elevators were too small, so carrying it up several staircases was the only option, according to Wayne Gilkison, court administrator.

Martin-McDulin, an art teacher at Badin High School, began work on the painting in March and worked through the summer on the acrylic on canvas work —sometimes up to 12 hours a day.

“My studio wasn’t big enough ... I painted in my brother and sister-in-law’s barn,” she said. “I took some liberties and made it a little bit more romantic with the colors and no phone wires. It is our town.”

The super courtroom was constructed in 2022 by combining two small visiting judge courtrooms in to one for large trials that might included many observers and media. Photos of past common pleas judges flank the long side wall, but until this week the back wall was blank.

Gilkison said the judges discussed what to place on the wall for a while then commissioned Martin-McDulin.

“It is beautiful,” Gilkison said.

The project started with a photo of the wall, then Martin-McDulin said she did a mini painting as a proposal.

“They wanted Hamilton,” she said. “It is actually the third painting have have done of the city. I love this town.”

Martin-McDulin, who grew up in Hamilton and is a grad of Hamilton High school, said “it was a lot of fun. And it is an honor.”

Community members are welcome to stop by the courtroom to see the painting, Gilkison said.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

