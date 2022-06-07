Butler County Sheriff’s Office wants to return gold ring to owner

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to return a ring found outside the Hanover Street building earlier this month to the rightful owner.
On June 1, employees of Aspire Painting were working outside the main entrance when painter Albert Lovins found the ring and gave it to Sheriff Richard Jones as he was walking in to the building, according to Sam and Bryan Puckett.
The Hamilton-based painting company often hires workers with a criminal past to give them second chances. Many, Sam Puckett said, have spent a night or two in the jail.
The ring was located near benches on the concrete to the left of the BCSO main entrance where people often wait for inmates to be released.
“He walked up to me and gave me the ring,” Jones said. “He did the right thing.”
Deputy Chief Anthony Dwyer said they believe it may have fallen out of a bag of belongings of a person who was leaving the jail or someone who came to the lobby to be fingerprinted for employment purposes.
“It looks like it could be a wedding ring and it might have sentimental value. We would like to get it back to the owner,” Dwyer said. He added it is 14-carat gold.
The ring has a unique shape with embellishments on the front and is perhaps a woman’s ring.
Dwyer said they have done some investigating of records and viewed surveillance video, but nothing pointed to the owner.
Anyone who may have lost the ring or have information about the owner, call the sheriff’s office administration office at 513-785-1000 or by email at webmaster@butlersheriff. org.
