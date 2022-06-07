Butler County Sheriff’s Office wants to return gold ring to owner

Deputy Chief Anthony Dwyer said they believe it may have fallen out of a bag of belongings of a person who was leaving the jail or someone who came to the lobby to be fingerprinted for employment purposes.

“It looks like it could be a wedding ring and it might have sentimental value. We would like to get it back to the owner,” Dwyer said. He added it is 14-carat gold.

The ring has a unique shape with embellishments on the front and is perhaps a woman’s ring.

Dwyer said they have done some investigating of records and viewed surveillance video, but nothing pointed to the owner.

Anyone who may have lost the ring or have information about the owner, call the sheriff’s office administration office at 513-785-1000 or by email at webmaster@butlersheriff. org.