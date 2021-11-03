journal-news logo
X

Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of dog found dead in cage, covered in feces

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post. The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the post.
Caption
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post. The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the post.

News
By Rick McCrabb
51 minutes ago

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post.

The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated Brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the post.

The cage was wrapped with a shower curtain and a shower curtain liner with the hooks still attached. The sheriff’s office posted two photos and said the others were “disgusting.”

“Whomever is responsible for this K9′s death needs step up or be identified,” the post read.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus at (513) 887-7297, Ext. 7.

In Other News
1
Rhodus leads Pennington in Fairfield mayoral race
2
Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab, Lauer in lead
3
Farrell, Minniear lead in Liberty Twp. trustees race
4
Muterspaw, Ferrell leading in Middletown City Council race
5
West Chester Twp. trustees race: Wong leads in early voting

About the Author

Rick McCrabb
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top