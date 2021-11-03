Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of dog found dead in cage, covered in feces

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead today in the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Twp., according to a Facebook post.
The office said dog wardens responded to the area after a bus driver said she saw a deceased dog on her route. The wardens found an emaciated Brindle Cane Corso in a cage covered with feces with two filthy bowls, according to the post.
The cage was wrapped with a shower curtain and a shower curtain liner with the hooks still attached. The sheriff’s office posted two photos and said the others were “disgusting.”
“Whomever is responsible for this K9′s death needs step up or be identified,” the post read.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus at (513) 887-7297, Ext. 7.
