Butler County Sheriff’s deputies, ICE detain 23 in ‘targeted operation’

The county participates in a federal immigration enforcement program, and contracts with the federal government to hold ICE prisoners.

“Our goal is to keep Butler County safe,” Jones said, adding that his partnership with the federal government “allows our deputies to work hand-in-hand with ICE to remove individuals who have broken our laws or pose a risk to our community.”

A section in the Immigration and Nationality Act enables designated local law enforcement officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions under ICE supervision. Butler County is one of several jurisdictions nationwide participating in this program.