Butler County Sheriff’s deputies, ICE detain 23 in ‘targeted operation’

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said his deputies, in partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), detained 23 people today allegedly in the country unlawfully.

What was called a “targeted operation,” was conducted over several days at multiple locations in the county. The mission was focused on identifying and apprehending individuals with prior criminal convictions, active warrants or violations of immigration law.

The county participates in a federal immigration enforcement program, and contracts with the federal government to hold ICE prisoners.

“Our goal is to keep Butler County safe,” Jones said, adding that his partnership with the federal government “allows our deputies to work hand-in-hand with ICE to remove individuals who have broken our laws or pose a risk to our community.”

A section in the Immigration and Nationality Act enables designated local law enforcement officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions under ICE supervision. Butler County is one of several jurisdictions nationwide participating in this program.

In June, Jones said 10 of his deputies had been credentialed as ICE agents, but he had not used them in that capacity, yet.

