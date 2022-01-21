Butler County Sheriff says force greatly affected by current COVID-19 surge

Jones said he was told by local heath commissioners that an estimated two out of five people have COVID-19.

“In other words when you are out somewhere, the odds are two in five people have COVID,” Jones said. But he also noted there is more testing available that ever before which could add to that number.

“We all have COVID fatigue, including myself,” Jones said. “What I am telling you is pay attention to your surroundings, remember the two of five, wash your hands as much as you can and stay away from large crowds as much as you can ... Right now in Butler County it is off the hook.”

Jones said his attitude about COVID has changed — a lot.

“My attitude has changed immensely, I have had three employees in the last 12 months in the Butler County Sheriff’s Office that have died from COVID,” Jones said.

A preliminary report released this month by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum indicated 2021 was the deadliest for active-duty law enforcement in nearly 100 years, with COVID-19 identified as the leading cause of death, NPR reported.