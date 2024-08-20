Butler County sheriff deputy dies; gave his wife ‘a sense of peace, security and comfort’

On Aug. 15, Markowski, who served in the U.S. Army and as a Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy and school resource officer in the Edgewood, New Miami and Bellbrook school districts, died after drowning in a pool, according to the county coroner. He was 54.

“He was my everything,” his wife said. “He was the perfect complement. He gave me a sense of peace, security and comfort.”

Her husband knew no stranger and his presence made everyone feel better.

“His smile lit up the room,” she said.

She was asked what lessons she will take from her husband’s life.

“Compassion,” she said. “Be that smile to someone who needs it.”

She remembered one conversation they had on Myspace. He was stationed in Iraq and she was home in Hamilton. They were worlds apart. They talked about meeting when his deployment ended.

He said he lived in Kettering and when she told him she lived in Hamilton, he was shocked they lived just 45 minutes apart.

“We were meant for each other,” she said.

He was born in San Angeles, Philippines and adopted by Maria and Paul Markowski. His father also was a police officer.

The Markowskis are a blended family. He has three children from his first marriage and she has one. They have three biological children together and have adopted three foster children. Six of the 10 children live at home.

A memorial fund has been established for the children, she said.

Besides his wife, he’s survived by his children, Christopher (Ashley), Mindy (Eric), Chelsea, Samantha, Abriana, Marlayshia, Madelynn, Nyla, Bryson, Charlynn and Landon; his grandchildren, Cayden, Aliza, Clayton, Micah and Tristan; and his parents, Maria Markowski and Paul and Libba Markowski.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Ave. Funeral service will follow with the Rev. Curtus Moak officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Homes.