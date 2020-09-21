Butler County senior centers can open today, but will they?

Explore Butler County social services agencies to ask for levy renewals while aiding during coronavirus

“It is based on understanding the rules of how many people we can have, it has to be authorized by each person’s care manager and then we have to run the numbers based on what their funding source is, to see if we’ve got enough money to pay for each day of service,” Schnabl said. “And then if the person doesn’t come one day because they’re feeling sick, then we take a loss that day.”

Plus, they don’t really know what their client base is. During the past six months, some of the seniors might have died or moved into nursing homes because “without the positive stimulation of participating in our programming,” they needed other alternatives.

The Council on Aging for Southwest Ohio spent some of its federal CARES money hiring a contractor to visit senior centers and help them become compliant, according to Randy Quisenberry, manager of procurement and provider services.

The contractor met with Central Connections in Middletown last week, and Executive Director Monica Smith said it won’t be opening to the 800 clients who use the center until she gets that report back.

“The hard part is we understand, we know that this has been a social gathering and for the emotional and social wellness of our seniors and even the physical, we understand how important it is to be back in action and open our doors,” she said. “But at the same time we have to keep everyone safe.”

These are the only two senior centers in the county since the Activity Center was shut down in West Chester Twp. Smith said there was limited senior programming at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton but that had to be halted because the center is also used by children. They have continued to provide packaged meals to Hamilton seniors.