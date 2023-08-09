Butler County sees 35% turnout for Issue 1 vote

Nearly 98,000 Butler County voters had their say in the Special Election that ended Tuesday evening.

Turnout is reported by the Butler County Board of Elections at just more than 35%. The county has 242,000 registered voters, according to the state board of elections.

With 15% of Butler County’s precincts reporting, the issue was failing 57% to 43%.

The Associated Press, with which the Journal-News is affiliated, declared that Issue 1 in Ohio had been voted down, based on early unofficial results.

The final results in Butler County have not yet been reported.

>> CURRENT: ISSUE 1 DEFEATED, AP PROJECTS

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham