Butler County school funding: How much will local districts get?

Some local school officials are both encouraged and discouraged by the just-completed state budget changes for school funding.
Ohio’s new two-year budget makes K-12 education advocates happy on one hand, because its thorough approach likely solves decades-long constitutionality problems with Ohio school funding.
On the other hand, lawmakers removed the Fair School Funding Plan’s language for a six-year funding phase-in. Legislators could potentially decline the plan’s funding increases in future two-year budget cycles, leaving only the principles in place, without the money.
These are school funding projections from the state budget passed by both houses of the Ohio legislature. State aid is one part of each school district’s funding, making up as little as 10% of the general fund budget in wealthier ditricts and as much as 75% of the budget in poorer districts.
|School district
|2021-22 aid
|Change from 20-21
|2022-23 aid
|Change from 21-22
|Middletown
|$34,938,364
|$4,465,267
|$39,100,565
|$4,162,201
|Monroe
|$8,704,886
|$1,199,916
|$9,821,608
|$1,116,721
|Fairfield
|$34,321,401
|$994,567
|$35,234,980
|$913,579
|Edgewood
|$18,752,314
|$567,427
|$19,505,787
|$753,473
|Lakota
|$48,109,254
|$460,859
|$48,411,677
|$302,423
|Franklin
|$12,847,595
|$456,845
|$13,177,700
|$330,105
|Hamilton
|$76,140,161
|$452,660
|$76,629,482
|$489,321
|New Miami
|$6,808,479
|$305,462
|$7,221,118
|$412,638
|Lebanon
|$19,788,582
|$267,713
|$19,838,590
|$50,008
|Kings
|$10,111,022
|$166,786
|$10,182,780
|$71,758
|Talawanda
|$8,596,946
|$149,857
|$8,657,506
|$60,560
|Little Miami
|$11,517,247
|$123,994
|$11,852,399
|$335,152
|Mason
|$35,194,950
|$112,526
|$35,272,315
|$77,365
|Carlisle
|$9,051,051
|$94,442
|$9,060,594
|$9,543
|Ross
|$10,421,445
|$33,950
|$10,430,644
|$9,199
|Madison
|$9,403,101
|$31,564
|$9,411,165
|$8,064