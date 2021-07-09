journal-news logo
Butler County school funding: How much will local districts get?

Senate Education Committee chair Andrew Brenner calls the budget a win for schools

By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer

Some local school officials are both encouraged and discouraged by the just-completed state budget changes for school funding.

Ohio’s new two-year budget makes K-12 education advocates happy on one hand, because its thorough approach likely solves decades-long constitutionality problems with Ohio school funding.

On the other hand, lawmakers removed the Fair School Funding Plan’s language for a six-year funding phase-in. Legislators could potentially decline the plan’s funding increases in future two-year budget cycles, leaving only the principles in place, without the money.

These are school funding projections from the state budget passed by both houses of the Ohio legislature. State aid is one part of each school district’s funding, making up as little as 10% of the general fund budget in wealthier ditricts and as much as 75% of the budget in poorer districts.

School district2021-22 aidChange from 20-212022-23 aidChange from 21-22
Middletown$34,938,364$4,465,267$39,100,565$4,162,201
Monroe$8,704,886$1,199,916$9,821,608$1,116,721
Fairfield$34,321,401$994,567$35,234,980$913,579
Edgewood$18,752,314$567,427$19,505,787$753,473
Lakota$48,109,254$460,859$48,411,677$302,423
Franklin$12,847,595$456,845$13,177,700$330,105
Hamilton$76,140,161$452,660$76,629,482$489,321
New Miami$6,808,479$305,462$7,221,118$412,638
Lebanon$19,788,582$267,713$19,838,590$50,008
Kings$10,111,022$166,786$10,182,780$71,758
Talawanda$8,596,946$149,857$8,657,506$60,560
Little Miami$11,517,247$123,994$11,852,399$335,152
Mason$35,194,950$112,526$35,272,315$77,365
Carlisle$9,051,051$94,442$9,060,594$9,543
Ross$10,421,445$33,950$10,430,644$9,199
Madison$9,403,101$31,564$9,411,165$8,064

