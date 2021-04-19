Butler County residents can recycle more with Rumpke through grant: What’s been added?

Clear containers, like those that hold salsas and hummas, should not be recycled, Rumpke said.

“We applaud Rumpke for leading the charge on this,” said Anne Fiehrer Flaig, the county’s top recycling advocate.

“As a packaging material it’s really valuable, but it also has a great value in recycling,” Huded said. “It can be recycled into new food packaging, home and beauty-product packaging, even automotive parts. “So it has a lot of next-life uses, which is why it’s really important to return it back to the manufacturing supply chain.”

When the Recycling Partnership worked with Fairfield with the recycling audit, it was “a feather in our cap to get to have their expertise and their focus on one of our communities in Butler County,” Fierer Flaig said. “I think Rumpke had an advantage in applying for this partnership, in knowing there are communities here that are good partners that will help with promotion of the No. 5 message.”

Meanwhile, Rumpke has been installing new community recycling bins across the county that help teach people about what kinds of products they should recycle. Not mattresses or trash, and not inside of plastic bags, which make it difficult for workers to remove the items.