Butler County police warn of new scam that joins other efforts to trick residents

Day said the Social Security Administration will only contact you through the mail about any issues with cards or accounts. The elderly are primary targets for Social Security scams as they “are often generous people,” he said.

The rampant number of fraudulent Ohio unemployment claims is likely to have an impact on state and federal taxes, but the state’s tax department and Job and Family Services are providing advice to those hundreds of thousands of people scammed. Those Ohioans may soon receive tax forms stating they collected unemployment benefits when they did not apply, nor received money.

Since March 2020, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has flagged roughly 44,000 out of 1.7 million new filings for traditional unemployment as potentially fraudulent. Of the 1.4 million filings for expanded pandemic unemployment — which is designed for self-employed people so doesn’t require employer verification — they have flagged about 796,000 claims.

The extension of expanded unemployment in December came with additional reporting requirements meant to reduce fraud. The ODJFS fraud unit has 141 employees and plans to increase that number to 183 by the end of March.

Social Security scams

The Social Security Administration has issued warnings to law enforcement about scams through email and phone calls. Here’s what the agency advice:

If it’s a phone call, hang up.

The Social Security Administration will never threaten you or suspend Social Security Number

Do not give money or personal information. The agency will never demand immediate payment or require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.

If it’s a Social Security scam, report it to OIG.SSA.GOV.

Unemployment fraud

Ohio Job and Family Services offers a three-step guide on what to do if people suspect they’re a victim of unemployment fraud: