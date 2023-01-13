Butler County MetroParks has new police chief

Chief Scott Gaviglia retired as the Police Chief of Union Twp. in Clermont County, a position he held since 2015. Gaviglia replaces Chief David VanArsdale, who retired in October, according to Katie Hawkinson, a community and park relations official with MetroParks.

In addition to his time as a chief, Scott is also an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Cincinnati and active in volunteer community organizations in Clermont, Hamilton and Butler counties.