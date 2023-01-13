Butler County MetroParks has new police chief

MetroParks of Butler County swore in a new chief of police on Jan. 3.
Chief Scott Gaviglia retired as the Police Chief of Union Twp. in Clermont County, a position he held since 2015. Gaviglia replaces Chief David VanArsdale, who retired in October, according to Katie Hawkinson, a community and park relations official with MetroParks.
In addition to his time as a chief, Scott is also an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Cincinnati and active in volunteer community organizations in Clermont, Hamilton and Butler counties.
“We are excited to welcome Chief Gaviglia to our MetroParks team,” said MetroParks’ Executive Director, Jackie O’Connell. “His leadership and experience in community building and technology implementation will be assets to improving MetroParks and advancing our mission. Our guests and all Butler County communities will benefit from his addition to our team.”
“I was excited when I heard this opportunity became available,” said Chief Gaviglia. “I am looking forward to working with the MetroParks of Butler County system, and I’m excited to continue to serve in Butler County.”
