Butler County man on the run after cutting ankle monitor is found

Marcus Moore was arrested Wednesday hiding in a camper in Preble County, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The 27-year-old Hamilton man had cut his ankle monitor off, prompting law enforcement’s search. He was wanted for a third-degree felony escape charge and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs charge, according to court records.
“Deputies have been working tirelessly to track him down, and today their efforts paid off,” according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. “Moore was located hiding in a camper on a property in Preble County. Thanks to the relentless pursuit and determination of our Road Patrol deputies, his run is officially over.”
Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge, which stems from that felony drug possession case. He was indicted for escape in June by a county grand jury.
Online records have not yet been updated, so it’s uncertain when he’ll be in a Butler County courtroom next.
