Butler County man on the run after cutting ankle monitor is found

Marcus Moore, 27, of Hamilton, who is charged with escape and aggravated drug possession, both felonies, was found Wednesday after he had previously cut his ankle monitor.

1 hour ago
Marcus Moore was arrested Wednesday hiding in a camper in Preble County, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 27-year-old Hamilton man had cut his ankle monitor off, prompting law enforcement’s search. He was wanted for a third-degree felony escape charge and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs charge, according to court records.

“Deputies have been working tirelessly to track him down, and today their efforts paid off,” according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. “Moore was located hiding in a camper on a property in Preble County. Thanks to the relentless pursuit and determination of our Road Patrol deputies, his run is officially over.”

Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge, which stems from that felony drug possession case. He was indicted for escape in June by a county grand jury.

Online records have not yet been updated, so it’s uncertain when he’ll be in a Butler County courtroom next.

