Butler County man on the run after cutting ankle monitor is found

“Deputies have been working tirelessly to track him down, and today their efforts paid off,” according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. “Moore was located hiding in a camper on a property in Preble County. Thanks to the relentless pursuit and determination of our Road Patrol deputies, his run is officially over.”

Court records indicate Moore has a history of not showing up for court appearances, including multiple times for a 2023 felony drug possession case and the escape charge, which stems from that felony drug possession case. He was indicted for escape in June by a county grand jury.

Online records have not yet been updated, so it’s uncertain when he’ll be in a Butler County courtroom next.