Butler County man charged with 9 counts of rape

The indictment details four counts of rape for a period of time starting in September 2019 and ending in September 2021. An additional four counts were for a time period starting in October 2023 through April 2025. A final count was added for April 15, 2025.

Each count alleges Farqiri engaged in sexual conduct with an unspecified number of victims younger than 13 years of age.

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

Farqiri’s attorney filed a motion in July to suppress “any statements which may have been made” by the defendant “after his illegal detention and arrest.”

An attached memo detailed on the day of Farqiri’s arrest, April 30, Butler County sheriffs allegedly interrogated Farqiri, asking if he understood the English language.

The defendant indicated he “somewhat understood,” and instead of using a waiver of rights form, detectives allegedly read off a Miranda card in English, which is not Farqiri’s native language, according to the motion.

“This was the first time the defendant was ever given his Miranda warnings,” the memo stated. “He was scared and complied with the detectives even though he did not understand fully the rights he was waiving.”

During this interrogation, Farqiri allegedly made “incriminating statements,” according to court records.

Farqiri will appear in court Oct. 15 for a suppression hearing.

In May, Farqiri’s bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety bond, and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims or the victims’ mother. Faqiri also had to surrender his U.S. passport.

In June, his bail was reduced to $500,000 cash or surety bond following a motion to modify due to Farqiri acting as the sole caregiver and financial provider for his live-in elderly mother.

He remains at Butler County Jail.