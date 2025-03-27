Butler County legislators to discuss property taxes in Monday forum

Nix is hosting a town hall Monday, March 31 with local lawmakers to discuss efforts made in Columbus to effect change. She told the Journal-News she is hoping the lawmakers will be able to answer the question, “how are you going to help us now, that’s what we want to get out of it.”

Following the 2023 property value update — increases appeared on tax bills last year — the average countywide property value hike was 37%, the highest median increase was in Monroe at 41% and the lowest 25% in the little sliver of Sharonville that resides within the county. Fairfield and Middletown had a median increase of 40% and in a dozen of the tax districts the hikes were 35% or more. Values skyrocketed 109% for agricultural properties.

Nix said she is expecting all of the lawmakers representing the county including Sen. George Lang and representatives Rodney Creech, Jennifer Gross, Thomas Hall and Diane Mullins, plus some other local leaders. Her staff will also give an update on the current real estate market.

There were 23 stand-alone property tax bills introduced during the previous two-year General Assembly, but only two measures became law, namely indexing the homestead exemption to inflation and a small measure for surviving spouses of disabled veterans.

So far this year 19 property tax relief bills have been introduced and one has come to vote, a measure eliminating replacement tax levies which was co-sponsored by Hall, has passed the House and moved to the Senate for consideration.

Hall and Lang are the only local legislators who were primary sponsors on property tax relief bills during the previous General Assembly and so far this year. Hall has introduced a total of eight bills since 2023 — a few he recycled this session — and Lang two. The others have supported reform bills with their votes.

The Ohio House leadership tapped former Ashtabula County auditor Rep. David Thomas to spearhead property tax relief legislation. He told the Journal-News constituents shouldn’t read anything into the fact some of their lawmakers may not have authored reform bills.

“I think we all kind of stay in our lane and our area, to be as efficient as possible,” Thomas said. “That then allows others to focus on certain pieces. I wouldn’t necessarily want lawmakers who aren’t as familiar with this topic to really do a whole bunch or to try to, just like they wouldn’t want me to be in the healthcare space for example or education.”

During a town hall Nix held in Middletown after the property value increases were solidified, one resident said her mother’s values went up 55%.

“It’s not going to be a bleed, it’s going to be a slaughter,” she said. “And this will create things that nobody is going to be able to cope with, in a big way.”

Hall told the Journal-News this sentiment is ringing across the state now — in the beginning Butler County officials appeared to be the only ones voicing concern — so he expects results.

“People thought we were crazy because, well it’s not happening in our county, we don’t know what you’re talking about, we don’t need to make changes the system is working good. We told them it’s going to happen, it’s not a a question of if, it’s when,” Hall said. “I think this General Assembly we have a new renewed focus on property tax. We spent last GA laying the foundation for what it could look like. We spent last GA introducing every type of bill you could think of to deal with reform. This GA we have actually seen more members introduce more bills related to property tax than I think we have ever had.”

How to go:

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 31 on the first floor of the Government Services Center, 315 High St. in Hamilton. The meeting will be recorded for later viewing.