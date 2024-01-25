Butler County homeless shelters see spike during recent extreme cold

Due to the cold, Serve City allowed its clients to remain inside the shelter throughout the day, she said.

That also was the case at Serving the Homeless with Alternate Lodging Of Middletown (SHALOM), according to Bill Fugate, volunteer coordinator. The homeless who stayed at Tytus Avenue Church of God and were served by Berachah Church volunteers were permitted to stay at the church throughout the day instead of being transported downtown every morning, Fugate said.

During the first 21 days of SHALOM’s hosting schedule, it has served 50 individuals in need of shelter, food, warmth and fellowship, he said. This total includes 37 men, 12 women and one child.

Many of the homeless individuals who have been served were located by Middletown police officers and transported to the shelter, he said. SHALOM also received homeless guests from Oxford and Miamisburg police officers who drove homeless individuals to the shelter, Fugate said.

“Our local communities should be proud of the fact that so many local churches and volunteers are so willing to serve those who have little to give in return and are often ignored by many,” Fugate said.

SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002.

Besides those who stayed in the “cold center,” Ector said all 50 beds were full last week at Serve City. The shelter has 37 beds for men and 13 for women, she said.

Ector said Serve City provides “a critical service” to any individual who follows the rules and isn’t considered a danger to other clients.

“We don’t want anyone to expire or be hospitalized,” she said of opening the cold center. “We try to meet the needs to as many as we can.”

On a given night last year, there were 10,654 homeless people in Ohio, according to the HUD’s report. Of those, 3,214 were families with children, 703 were unaccompanied homeless youth and 633 were veterans.

Bobby Grove, executive director of Haven House in Hamilton, said since his agency houses families, the number of residents remains the same throughout the year.

Haven House has 122 bed spaces, but because families aren’t placed in the same sleeping area, the capacity typically can be much smaller, he said. Grove said before COVID-19, Haven House averaged 20 to 25 residents a night, a number that has jumped to 33.

SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE

Jan. 21-27: Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road, Middletown

Jan. 28-Feb 3: Crosspointe Church Of Christ, 5630 Ohio 122, Middletown

Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown

Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS

HAVEN HOUSE

Address: 550 High St., Hamilton

Phone number: 513-863-8866

HOPE HOUSE MISSION

Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown

Phone number: 513-424-4673

SERVE CITY

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 513-737-8900