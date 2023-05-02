Butler County Historical Society hosts ‘Mother and Me’ tea event

All women are invited to a “Mother and Me” tea event at the historic Benninghofen Mansion in Hamilton.
Tickets are available for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. time slots, the Butler County Historical Society said Monday. The event is for all women, all ages.
“Surrounded by the splendor of late 1800s living, learn Victorian tea etiquette and the ‘language of the fan,’” states a release from the BCHS. “An assortment of teas and sweets will be served and each participant will get their own fan to take home.”
Call (513) 896-9930 or visit the BCHS, 327 N. 2nd St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and use the side entrance on Linden Street.
The cost is $40 per nonmember, $34 for BCHS members, and children ages 4-18 are 15.
