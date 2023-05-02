Butler County Historical Society hosts ‘Mother and Me’ tea event

Tickets are available for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. time slots, the Butler County Historical Society said Monday. The event is for all women, all ages.

“Surrounded by the splendor of late 1800s living, learn Victorian tea etiquette and the ‘language of the fan,’” states a release from the BCHS. “An assortment of teas and sweets will be served and each participant will get their own fan to take home.”