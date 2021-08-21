Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA

Harrison’s victory was a lot less dramatic. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-0 as a professional fighter, pummeled Genah Fabian with a first-round TKO in the women’s lightweight semifinal of the Professional Fighters League tournament in Hollywood, Florida.

Harrison, 31, advanced to the finals and fights Taylor Guardado Oct. 27 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The winner receives $1 million. Harrison won the 2019 PFL title and last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Side, making its fifth LLWS appearance and first since 2010, faces California, a 10-2 winner over New England, at 9 a.m. Sunday at Volunteer Stadium in the Tom Seaver Championship half of the 16-team bracket. The game is televised on ESPN.

The game between Hamilton and Tennessee featured four hits, two by each team. West Side pitchers J.J. Vogel and Cooper Oden combined to limit the Nolensville offense.

Davidson said winning the first round game was important because winner’s bracket teams have more days of rest than those in the consolation bracket. If West Side wins Sunday, its third-round game is Wednesday.

“That’s huge,” he said of the win. “That sends a statement that we are there to compete.”

After Harrison’s fight was called by referee Andrew Glenn after four minutes, one second, Harrison, who lives in Florida but says she fights out of Middletown, was interviewed in the middle of the ring.

“Listen, everyone keeps saying, ‘Oh, how do you solve the Kayla Harrison puzzle?’ Spoiler alert: There is no fricking puzzle,” she said. “I put you on your back and I mess you up.”

She was asked about fighting in the finals: “I told you: One by one, they’re all gonna fall. So doubt me now, but I’m gonna show you how great I am.”