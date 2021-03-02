Butler County fundraiser restarts for 25th outing after COVID-19 shutdown

“One of the original committee members has played every year, and been involved every year,” Mathews said.

The inaugural event was held at Royal Oak Country Club and it benefited the American Lung Association.

The proceeds of this year’s event will go to the Rotary Club of West Chester/Liberty, which will distribute grants.

“The greatest pride has been the fact that the Frozen Open has lasted for 25 years, and the continued support the event has received, along with the relationships and friendships that have been built. The support from the community has just been so amazing. It pretty much started when my wife and family moved to West Chester. That’s when we began the event,” said Mathews.

This year, the event will return after a two-year hiatus. In 2018, there were 72 golfers that participated. In 2014, there were 52 golfers. Up to 100 golfers have participated in the annual event with the average number of golfer’s being about 64.

Winners will have their names inscribed on the “Chunk of Ice” trophy.

“This is an opportunity to come out and have fun and enjoy an afternoon of golf, knowing that you’re going to be safe in that environment. Get together with some of your friends and come out and have fun and support the community. You don’t have to be a golfer to come out and have fun at Topgolf,” Mathews said.

For the first 10 years, the event was held in February, which led to the name Frozen Open. Mathews said weather can be a factor, which may impact event participation.

“It’s never sunny and 72 degrees in March,” he said.

For the past 15 years, the event has been held in March. The deadline to register is March 17. F