Butler County Fair: Schedule for Thursday

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Journal-News
7 minutes ago

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

The following is the schedule for Thursday, July 27:

Fair Day Sponsor: G & J Pepsi

Boy Scout Camp Demonstration, all day

Open Class Market Goat Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Dairy Goat, Pygmy Goat (with above event)

Born and Raised Beef Breeding, 9 a.m.

Open Class Beef Showmanship, 1/2-hour after Born & Raised event

FCS Bake in Contest, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.

Market Beef Born & Raised Judging, 9 a.m.

FCCLA Bake-A-Rama, 10 a.m.

Open & Jr. Cookie Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Bake Off, 11:30 a.m.

Jr. Fair Sheep Born & Raised Judging, 6 p.m.

Jr. Fair Dog- Fun Day & Awards, 6 p.m.

Tractor/Truck Pull & Semis to follow, 7 p.m.

