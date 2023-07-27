Butler County Fair: Schedule for Thursday

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.
The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.
The following is the schedule for Thursday, July 27:
Fair Day Sponsor: G & J Pepsi
Boy Scout Camp Demonstration, all day
Open Class Market Goat Show, 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair Dairy Goat, Pygmy Goat (with above event)
Born and Raised Beef Breeding, 9 a.m.
Open Class Beef Showmanship, 1/2-hour after Born & Raised event
FCS Bake in Contest, 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.
Market Beef Born & Raised Judging, 9 a.m.
FCCLA Bake-A-Rama, 10 a.m.
Open & Jr. Cookie Judging, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Bake Off, 11:30 a.m.
Jr. Fair Sheep Born & Raised Judging, 6 p.m.
Jr. Fair Dog- Fun Day & Awards, 6 p.m.
Tractor/Truck Pull & Semis to follow, 7 p.m.
