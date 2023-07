Butler County Fair: Schedule for Sunday, July 23

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

The following is the schedule for Sunday, July 23:

Grange Displays Judging, 9 a.m.

Produce/Farm Products Judging, 9 a.m.

Rabbit Show Open Only, 9 a.m.

Jr Fair Rabbit Showmanship to Follow Jr. Fair Swine Showmanship, 9 a.m.

Open Swine Showmanship to Follow Open Class Sheep Breeding Show, 9:30 a.m.

Open Class Market Lambs - Immediately Following Conclusion of Breeding Show

Open Class Sheep Fleece - Following Conclusion of Open Class Market Sheep Show

Open Class Sheep Decorator Class - Immediately Following Conclusion Fleece Show

Open Class Sheep Showmanship - Immediately Following Conclusion of Decorator/Lead Show

Fine Arts Judging, 10 a.m.

Honey Judging, 10 a.m.

Garden Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.

Pickles, Preserves, Canned Goods, 10:30 a.m.

Girl Scout Judging Results, noon

Open Class Beef Breeding Judging, 1 p.m.

Jr Fair Shop, Crop & Arts, 1 p.m.

Decorated Cakes/Candy Judging, 1 p.m.

Sewing & Decorative Clothing, 1 p.m.

Jr. Fair Style Review & Awards, 1 p.m.

Open Class Feeder Calf Judging, 1 p.m.

Open Class Market Beef Judging to Follow Jr. Fair Born & Raised Hog Show, 2:30 p.m.

Purebred Market Hog Show To Follow Jr. Fair Special Interest Awards Program, 4 p.m.

Butler County Fair Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.

Farm Stock Jr. Fair Born & Raised Goat Judging, 5:30 p.m.

More online

Fair information: butlercountyohfair.org

Daily coverage: journal-news.com