Butler County Fair: Schedule for Friday, Saturday

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.
The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.
The following is the schedule for Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29:
Friday, July 28
Fair Day Sponsor: United Rentals
Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.
Barnyard Rodeo Fun Day, 10 a.m.
Jr. Division Baking, 10:30 a.m.
Animal & Me, 2 p.m.
Wood Carving Auction, 5 p.m.
Skillathon, Premier Exhibitor & Herdsman Award, 6:30 p.m. (after conclusion of awards program Jr. Fair grand showman of showman contest)
Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Fair Day Sponsor: Tri State Landscaping
Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, 9 a.m.
Horse Awards Program, 9 a.m.
Youth Exhibit Hall Released, noon
Horses Released, 2 p.m.
All Other Livestock Exhibits Released, 5 p.m.
Small Animals Released, 5 p.m.
Beer and Wine Judging and Tasting, .6:30-9:30 p.m.
All Remaining Exhibits Released Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
More online
Fair information: butlercountyohfair.org
Daily coverage: journal-news.com
About the Author