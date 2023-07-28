X

Butler County Fair: Schedule for Friday, Saturday

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

The following is the schedule for Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29:

Friday, July 28

Fair Day Sponsor: United Rentals

Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.

Barnyard Rodeo Fun Day, 10 a.m.

Jr. Division Baking, 10:30 a.m.

Animal & Me, 2 p.m.

Wood Carving Auction, 5 p.m.

Skillathon, Premier Exhibitor & Herdsman Award, 6:30 p.m. (after conclusion of awards program Jr. Fair grand showman of showman contest)

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Fair Day Sponsor: Tri State Landscaping

Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, 9 a.m.

Horse Awards Program, 9 a.m.

Youth Exhibit Hall Released, noon

Horses Released, 2 p.m.

All Other Livestock Exhibits Released, 5 p.m.

Small Animals Released, 5 p.m.

Beer and Wine Judging and Tasting, .6:30-9:30 p.m.

All Remaining Exhibits Released Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

More online

Fair information: butlercountyohfair.org

Daily coverage: journal-news.com

