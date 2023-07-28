Butler County Fair 2023: 4-H results from Wednesday and Thursday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.
Dairy Cattle Showmanship Dept. 700, Class 1 Ages 16 and older
1st, Luke Summe
2nd, Olivia Zaenkert
Dairy Cattle Showmanship Dept. 700, Class 1 Ages 13-15
1st, Mary Summe
Overall winners:
Grand Champion, Luke Summe
Grand Reserve Champion, Mary Summe
3rd, Olivia Zaenkert
Horseless Horse 8-13 Project, Class 20.1
1st, Rylan Durham, Wrangler Brats
2nd, Isabel Esteves, Casual Kids
3rd, Cutter Baker, Morgan Mustangs
4th, Nora Recker, Denim N Dust
5th, Genevieve Gallagher, Oxford Creative Clovers
6th, Alayna Scicluna, Denim N Dust
7th, Mia Bowling, Horses R Us
8th, Layla Gibson, Butler Co Hoofbeatz
Horseless Horse 8-13 Interview, Class 20.1A
1st, Isabel Esteves, Barnyard Wranglers
2nd, Genevieve Gallagher, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Alayna Scicluna, Denim N Dust
4th, Kaylen Spruance, Young Riders
5th, Layla Gibson, Butler Co Hoofbeatz
6th, Rosalyn Benes, Horses R Us
7th, Cutter Baker, Morgan Mustangs
8th, Nora Recker, Denim N Dust
Horseless Horse 14-18 Project, Class 20.2
1st, Abbey Gessner, Morgan Mustangs
2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
Horseless Horse 14-18 Interview, Class 20.2
1st, Abbey Gessner, Morgan Mustangs
2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship, ages 18-19
1st, Lexi Krause
2nd, Natalee Fritz
3rd, Jacob Long
4th, Mallory McQueen
5th, Luke Summe
6th, Jenna Byrd
7th, Hannah Brewer
8th, Ryland Beckner
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 17
1st, David Rumpler
2nd, Elizabeth Summe
3rd, Mason McQueen
4th, Hunter Shaw
5th, Heath Powell
6th, Kaelyn Wright
7th, MCKenna Weekley
8th, Zachary Herrmann
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 16
1st, Garrett Dunaway
2nd, Lilly Wolf
3rd, Lauren Rack
4th, Joseph Bolser
5th, Olya Bonham
6th, Graci Halsey
7th, Ryan Gillespie
8th, Sara Petri
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 15
1st, Dakota Fackey
2nd, Cali Clayton
3rd, Mary Summe
4th, Ryan Wright
5th, Jonathan Boyd
6th, Riley Bonham
7th, Calvin Benge
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 14
1st, Logan Kremer
2nd, Grace Richardson
3rd, Haley Abrams
4th, Sidney Long
5th, Wyatt Conrad
6th, Silas Petri
7th, Briana Frazier
8th, Rachel Newport
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 13
1st, Sara Wolf
2nd, Sydney Schiff
3rd, Lauren Dunaway
4th, Gunnar Henson
5th, Ava Carmack
6th, Dylan Mayer
7th, Charlie Fall
8th, Addison Sloan
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 12
1st, Quintin Richardson
2nd, McKenna Judd
3rd, Jonathan Peck
4th, McKenna Gillespie
5th, Grace Clark
6th, Landon Garver
7th, Trenton Vicars
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 11
1st, Josey Schiff
2nd, Brooklyn Clemmons
3rd, Lucas Beiser
4th, Carter Johnson
5th, Jarrett Boyd
6th, Abigail Allgeier
7th, Jared Newport
8th, Taylor Carmack
9th, William Westendorf
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 10
1st, Rylee Hoerst
2nd, Miles Fall
3rd, Eli Isbell
4th, Carli Smith
5th, Ella Grow
6th, Emily Lykins
7th, Shelby McCoy
8th, Lydia Beckner
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 8-9
1st, Jase Richardson
2nd, Haley Beiser
3rd, Colten Brown
4th, Danika Stitsinger
5th, Mya Glasshagel
6th, Aubree Barker
7th, Carlee Henson
8th, Cooper Ingram
Shopping Bag, Beginner
1st, Lukas Smith, Union Busy Fingers
2nd, Jack Smith, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Elizabeth Alchautar, Butler County Premier Livestock
4th, Riley Koch, Milford Mini Farmers
5th, Jayleigh Cozad, Milford Mini Farm
Shopping Bag, Intermediate
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
2nd, Audree Steinke, Nibbles and Needles
3rd, Daniela Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Rebekah Miguery, Casual Kids
5th, Anna Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers
Shopping Bag, Senior
1st, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town and Country
2nd, Emma Puckett, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles and Needles
4th, Regan Ryan, Union Busy Fingers
5th, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles and Needles
Beef, Junior Division
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
2nd, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock
3rd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
4th, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust
5th, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers
Beef, Senior Division
1st, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
2nd, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
3rd, Natalee Fritz, Blue Ribbon Kids
4th, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers
5th, Sadie Abbitt, Ross Ranchers
Dairy, Junior Division
1st, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock
2nd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
3rd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
4th, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers
5th, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers
Dairy, Senior Division
1st, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
2nd, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers
3rd, Mary Summe, Blue Ribbon Kids
4th, Natalee Fritz, Blue Ribbon Kids
5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
Clothing, Junior Division
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
2nd, Sophia Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Kaleb Green, Liberty Patten Pals
4th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
5th, Haley Beiser, Milford Mini Farmers
Clothing, Senior Division
1st, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch
2nd, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country
3rd, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
5th, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch
Food/Nutrition, Junior Division
1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
2nd, Jordan Walton, Nibbles & Needles
3rd, Ryan Siliko, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Edward Mignery, Casual Kids
5th, Elizabeth Alcantata, Premier Livestock
Food/Nutrition, Senior Division
1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Regan Ryan, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
4th, Emma Puckett, Oxford Creative Clovers
5th, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
Goat, Junior Division
1st, Alivia Comer, Madison Outlaws
2nd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
3rd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust
4th, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers
5th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
Goat, Senior Division
1st, Caroline Mignery, Casual Kids
2nd, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
3rd, Dakota Gordon, Madison Outlaws
4th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids
5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
Horse, Junior Division
1st, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws
2nd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust
3rd, Lauren Dunaway, Might Mounties
4th, Carter Shumard, Butler Co. Banditts
5th, Ashlynn Stacy, Denim & Dust
Horse, Senior Division
1st, Kimber Spaulding, Denim & Dust
2nd, Erin Loewenstine, Premier Livestock
3rd, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers
4th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
5th, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
Plant Science, Junior Division
1st, Adyson Mathews, Premier Livestock
2nd, Charlotte Mignery, Casual Kids
3rd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team
4th, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country
5th, Ava Bartels, Outback Pack
Plant Science, Senior Division
1st, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack
2nd, Ian Scharfenberg, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Eli Thompson, Priemier Livestock
4th, Ann Kim, Sharpshooters
5th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids
Poultry, Junior Division
1st, Jackson Holland, Premier Livestock
2nd, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws
3rd, Delana Eschenbach, Happy Trails
4th, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock
5th, Jonathan Peck, Wayne Town & Country
Poultry, Senior Division
1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
2nd, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers
3rd, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Allie Scott, Edgewood Barn Buddies
5th, Jenna Whitaker, Edgewood Barn Buddies
Rabbit, Junior Division
1st, Alivia Comer, Madison Outlaws
2nd, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws
3rd, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Elise Orozco, St. Claire Specialties
5th, Jackson Holland, Premier Livestock
Rabbit, Senior Division
1st, Jenna Whitaker, Edgewood Barn Buddies
2nd, Lauren Seyfried, FFA - Butler Tech
3rd, Allie Scott, Edgewood Barn Buddies
4th, Delaney Brown, B.C. Top Hands
5th, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers
Sheep, Junior Division
1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
2nd, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers
3rd, Steele Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers
4th, Bennett Bonham, B.C. Sharpshooters
5th, Tate Taggart, Blazen Saddles
Sheep, Senior Division
1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
2nd, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers
3rd, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers
4th, Delaney Fackey, Kicking Country Kids
5th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids
Shooting Sports, Junior Division
1st, Mikael Lundgren, B.C. Sharpshooters
2nd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
3rd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Jenas Beyer, B.C. Sharpshooters
5th, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
Shooting Sports, Senior Division
1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
2nd, Jackson Lanick, B.C. Sharpshooters
3rd, Adler Steibick, Middletown Sportsman
4th, Ann Kim, B.C. Sharpshooters
5th, Addison Lanick, B.C. Sharpshooters
Small Engines, Junior Division
1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
2nd, Matthew Davis, B.C. Sharpshooters
3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
4th, Emerson Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines
5th, Dylan Smith, B.C. Sharpshooters
Small Engines, Senior Division
1st, Ian Scharfenberg, Hanover Junk to Engines
2nd, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids
3rd, Eli Thompson, Premiere Livestock
4th, Zachery Wiles, Outback Pack
5th, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
Swine, Junior Division
1st, Sydney Schiff, Wayne Livestock Unlimited
2nd, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers
3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
4th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
5th, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust
Swine, Senior Division
1st, Mallery McQueen, Wayne Livestock Unlimited
2nd, Caroline Mignery, Casual Kids
3rd, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
4th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids
5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers
Lawn Science, Junior Division
1st, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
4th, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids
5th, David Bartels, Outback Pack
Lawn Science, Senior Division
1st, Eli Thompson, Premier Livestock
2nd, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack
3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
4th, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town & Country
5th, Mollyann Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines
Dog, Junior Division
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Delana Eschenbach, Happy Trails
3rd, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers
4th, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock
5th, Jonathan Peck, Wayne Town & Country
Dog, Senior Division
1st, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers
2nd, Kimber Spaulding, Denim & Dust
3rd, Lily Carpenter, Madison Outlaws
4th, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers
5th, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats
Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Hampshire (meat)
1st and Champion, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids
Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Katahdin (meat)
Champion, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
Class 2 Fall Ewe Lamb Katahden (meat)
Reserve, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
Class 6 Yearling Ewe Katahden (meat)
1st, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
2nd, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb Katahdin (meat)
1st and Champion, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
Class 9 Breeder’s Flock
1st, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock
Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Shorphire (meat)
1st and Champion, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
Class 5 Pair of Ewes Shorpshire (meat)
Reserve, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
1st, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
Class 6 Yearling Ewe Shorpshire (meat)
2nd, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb Shorpshire (meat)
Champion, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
Class 9 Breeder’s Flock
1st, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock
Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb South Down (meat)
1st, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids
2nd and Reserve, Dakota Fackey, Kickin Country Kids
3rd, Natalie Fritz, Ross FFA
4th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
5th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
Class 3 Pair of Ewe Lambs South Down (meat)
2nd, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids
Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb South Down (meat)
1st and Champion, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
Class 9 Breeder’s Flock
1st, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Commercial
1st and Champion, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles
2nd and Reserve, Ali Parman, Milford Mini Farmers
3rd, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC
4th, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC
5th, Ava Puckett, Milford Mini Farmers
6th, Elyse Eversole, Talawanda Barn Braves
7th, Elyse Eversole, Talawanda Barn Braves
8th, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties
Class 3 Pair of Ewe Lambs Commercial
1st, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC
Aged Ewe
1st, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties
2nd, Andrew Hulshult
Class 5 Pair of Ewes Commercial
1st, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties
Commercial Ewe
Champion, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles
Commercial
Champion Ewe Overall, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles
Southdown
Reserve Ewe Overall, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids
Champion Ram Overall, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
Khatadin
Reserve Ram Overall, Lynette Weiss
Flock Overall, Lynette Weiss
