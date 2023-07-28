Butler County Fair 2023: 4-H results from Wednesday and Thursday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.

Dairy Cattle Showmanship Dept. 700, Class 1 Ages 16 and older

1st, Luke Summe

2nd, Olivia Zaenkert

Dairy Cattle Showmanship Dept. 700, Class 1 Ages 13-15

1st, Mary Summe

Overall winners:

Grand Champion, Luke Summe

Grand Reserve Champion, Mary Summe

3rd, Olivia Zaenkert

Horseless Horse 8-13 Project, Class 20.1

1st, Rylan Durham, Wrangler Brats

2nd, Isabel Esteves, Casual Kids

3rd, Cutter Baker, Morgan Mustangs

4th, Nora Recker, Denim N Dust

5th, Genevieve Gallagher, Oxford Creative Clovers

6th, Alayna Scicluna, Denim N Dust

7th, Mia Bowling, Horses R Us

8th, Layla Gibson, Butler Co Hoofbeatz

Horseless Horse 8-13 Interview, Class 20.1A

1st, Isabel Esteves, Barnyard Wranglers

2nd, Genevieve Gallagher, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Alayna Scicluna, Denim N Dust

4th, Kaylen Spruance, Young Riders

5th, Layla Gibson, Butler Co Hoofbeatz

6th, Rosalyn Benes, Horses R Us

7th, Cutter Baker, Morgan Mustangs

8th, Nora Recker, Denim N Dust

Horseless Horse 14-18 Project, Class 20.2

1st, Abbey Gessner, Morgan Mustangs

2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

Horseless Horse 14-18 Interview, Class 20.2

1st, Abbey Gessner, Morgan Mustangs

2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship, ages 18-19

1st, Lexi Krause

2nd, Natalee Fritz

3rd, Jacob Long

4th, Mallory McQueen

5th, Luke Summe

6th, Jenna Byrd

7th, Hannah Brewer

8th, Ryland Beckner

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 17

1st, David Rumpler

2nd, Elizabeth Summe

3rd, Mason McQueen

4th, Hunter Shaw

5th, Heath Powell

6th, Kaelyn Wright

7th, MCKenna Weekley

8th, Zachary Herrmann

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 16

1st, Garrett Dunaway

2nd, Lilly Wolf

3rd, Lauren Rack

4th, Joseph Bolser

5th, Olya Bonham

6th, Graci Halsey

7th, Ryan Gillespie

8th, Sara Petri

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 15

1st, Dakota Fackey

2nd, Cali Clayton

3rd, Mary Summe

4th, Ryan Wright

5th, Jonathan Boyd

6th, Riley Bonham

7th, Calvin Benge

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 14

1st, Logan Kremer

2nd, Grace Richardson

3rd, Haley Abrams

4th, Sidney Long

5th, Wyatt Conrad

6th, Silas Petri

7th, Briana Frazier

8th, Rachel Newport

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 13

1st, Sara Wolf

2nd, Sydney Schiff

3rd, Lauren Dunaway

4th, Gunnar Henson

5th, Ava Carmack

6th, Dylan Mayer

7th, Charlie Fall

8th, Addison Sloan

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 12

1st, Quintin Richardson

2nd, McKenna Judd

3rd, Jonathan Peck

4th, McKenna Gillespie

5th, Grace Clark

6th, Landon Garver

7th, Trenton Vicars

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 11

1st, Josey Schiff

2nd, Brooklyn Clemmons

3rd, Lucas Beiser

4th, Carter Johnson

5th, Jarrett Boyd

6th, Abigail Allgeier

7th, Jared Newport

8th, Taylor Carmack

9th, William Westendorf

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 10

1st, Rylee Hoerst

2nd, Miles Fall

3rd, Eli Isbell

4th, Carli Smith

5th, Ella Grow

6th, Emily Lykins

7th, Shelby McCoy

8th, Lydia Beckner

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship Ages 8-9

1st, Jase Richardson

2nd, Haley Beiser

3rd, Colten Brown

4th, Danika Stitsinger

5th, Mya Glasshagel

6th, Aubree Barker

7th, Carlee Henson

8th, Cooper Ingram

Shopping Bag, Beginner

1st, Lukas Smith, Union Busy Fingers

2nd, Jack Smith, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Elizabeth Alchautar, Butler County Premier Livestock

4th, Riley Koch, Milford Mini Farmers

5th, Jayleigh Cozad, Milford Mini Farm

Shopping Bag, Intermediate

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

2nd, Audree Steinke, Nibbles and Needles

3rd, Daniela Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Rebekah Miguery, Casual Kids

5th, Anna Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers

Shopping Bag, Senior

1st, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town and Country

2nd, Emma Puckett, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles and Needles

4th, Regan Ryan, Union Busy Fingers

5th, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles and Needles

Beef, Junior Division

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

2nd, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock

3rd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

4th, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust

5th, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers

Beef, Senior Division

1st, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

2nd, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

3rd, Natalee Fritz, Blue Ribbon Kids

4th, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers

5th, Sadie Abbitt, Ross Ranchers

Dairy, Junior Division

1st, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock

2nd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

3rd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

4th, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers

5th, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers

Dairy, Senior Division

1st, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

2nd, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers

3rd, Mary Summe, Blue Ribbon Kids

4th, Natalee Fritz, Blue Ribbon Kids

5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

Clothing, Junior Division

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

2nd, Sophia Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Kaleb Green, Liberty Patten Pals

4th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

5th, Haley Beiser, Milford Mini Farmers

Clothing, Senior Division

1st, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch

2nd, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country

3rd, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

5th, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch

Food/Nutrition, Junior Division

1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

2nd, Jordan Walton, Nibbles & Needles

3rd, Ryan Siliko, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Edward Mignery, Casual Kids

5th, Elizabeth Alcantata, Premier Livestock

Food/Nutrition, Senior Division

1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Regan Ryan, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

4th, Emma Puckett, Oxford Creative Clovers

5th, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

Goat, Junior Division

1st, Alivia Comer, Madison Outlaws

2nd, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

3rd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust

4th, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers

5th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

Goat, Senior Division

1st, Caroline Mignery, Casual Kids

2nd, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

3rd, Dakota Gordon, Madison Outlaws

4th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids

5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

Horse, Junior Division

1st, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws

2nd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust

3rd, Lauren Dunaway, Might Mounties

4th, Carter Shumard, Butler Co. Banditts

5th, Ashlynn Stacy, Denim & Dust

Horse, Senior Division

1st, Kimber Spaulding, Denim & Dust

2nd, Erin Loewenstine, Premier Livestock

3rd, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers

4th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

5th, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

Plant Science, Junior Division

1st, Adyson Mathews, Premier Livestock

2nd, Charlotte Mignery, Casual Kids

3rd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team

4th, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country

5th, Ava Bartels, Outback Pack

Plant Science, Senior Division

1st, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack

2nd, Ian Scharfenberg, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Eli Thompson, Priemier Livestock

4th, Ann Kim, Sharpshooters

5th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids

Poultry, Junior Division

1st, Jackson Holland, Premier Livestock

2nd, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws

3rd, Delana Eschenbach, Happy Trails

4th, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock

5th, Jonathan Peck, Wayne Town & Country

Poultry, Senior Division

1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

2nd, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers

3rd, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Allie Scott, Edgewood Barn Buddies

5th, Jenna Whitaker, Edgewood Barn Buddies

Rabbit, Junior Division

1st, Alivia Comer, Madison Outlaws

2nd, Elayna Ice, Madison Outlaws

3rd, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Elise Orozco, St. Claire Specialties

5th, Jackson Holland, Premier Livestock

Rabbit, Senior Division

1st, Jenna Whitaker, Edgewood Barn Buddies

2nd, Lauren Seyfried, FFA - Butler Tech

3rd, Allie Scott, Edgewood Barn Buddies

4th, Delaney Brown, B.C. Top Hands

5th, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers

Sheep, Junior Division

1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

2nd, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers

3rd, Steele Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers

4th, Bennett Bonham, B.C. Sharpshooters

5th, Tate Taggart, Blazen Saddles

Sheep, Senior Division

1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

2nd, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers

4th, Delaney Fackey, Kicking Country Kids

5th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids

Shooting Sports, Junior Division

1st, Mikael Lundgren, B.C. Sharpshooters

2nd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

3rd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Jenas Beyer, B.C. Sharpshooters

5th, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

Shooting Sports, Senior Division

1st, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

2nd, Jackson Lanick, B.C. Sharpshooters

3rd, Adler Steibick, Middletown Sportsman

4th, Ann Kim, B.C. Sharpshooters

5th, Addison Lanick, B.C. Sharpshooters

Small Engines, Junior Division

1st, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

2nd, Matthew Davis, B.C. Sharpshooters

3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

4th, Emerson Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines

5th, Dylan Smith, B.C. Sharpshooters

Small Engines, Senior Division

1st, Ian Scharfenberg, Hanover Junk to Engines

2nd, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids

3rd, Eli Thompson, Premiere Livestock

4th, Zachery Wiles, Outback Pack

5th, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

Swine, Junior Division

1st, Sydney Schiff, Wayne Livestock Unlimited

2nd, Diesel Lyons, Milford Mini Farmers

3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

4th, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

5th, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust

Swine, Senior Division

1st, Mallery McQueen, Wayne Livestock Unlimited

2nd, Caroline Mignery, Casual Kids

3rd, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

4th, Sophia Mignery, Casual Kids

5th, Cecilia Guenther, Okeana Wranglers

Lawn Science, Junior Division

1st, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

4th, Rebekah Mignery, Casual Kids

5th, David Bartels, Outback Pack

Lawn Science, Senior Division

1st, Eli Thompson, Premier Livestock

2nd, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack

3rd, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

4th, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town & Country

5th, Mollyann Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines

Dog, Junior Division

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Delana Eschenbach, Happy Trails

3rd, Ezekiel Locke-Bible, Mystical Makers

4th, Emily Egbert, Liberty Livestock

5th, Jonathan Peck, Wayne Town & Country

Dog, Senior Division

1st, Anna Abbitt, Ross Ranchers

2nd, Kimber Spaulding, Denim & Dust

3rd, Lily Carpenter, Madison Outlaws

4th, Anna Moeller, Ross Ranchers

5th, Kylee Sheehan, Wrangler Brats

Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Hampshire (meat)

1st and Champion, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids

Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Katahdin (meat)

Champion, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

Class 2 Fall Ewe Lamb Katahden (meat)

Reserve, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

Class 6 Yearling Ewe Katahden (meat)

1st, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

2nd, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb Katahdin (meat)

1st and Champion, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

Class 9 Breeder’s Flock

1st, Lynette Weiss, Liberty Livestock

Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Shorphire (meat)

1st and Champion, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

Class 5 Pair of Ewes Shorpshire (meat)

Reserve, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

1st, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

Class 6 Yearling Ewe Shorpshire (meat)

2nd, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb Shorpshire (meat)

Champion, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

Class 9 Breeder’s Flock

1st, Rebecca Elam, Liberty Livestock

Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb South Down (meat)

1st, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids

2nd and Reserve, Dakota Fackey, Kickin Country Kids

3rd, Natalie Fritz, Ross FFA

4th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

5th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

Class 3 Pair of Ewe Lambs South Down (meat)

2nd, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids

Class 7 Spring Ram Lamb South Down (meat)

1st and Champion, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

Class 9 Breeder’s Flock

1st, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

Class 1 Spring Ewe Lamb Commercial

1st and Champion, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles

2nd and Reserve, Ali Parman, Milford Mini Farmers

3rd, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC

4th, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC

5th, Ava Puckett, Milford Mini Farmers

6th, Elyse Eversole, Talawanda Barn Braves

7th, Elyse Eversole, Talawanda Barn Braves

8th, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties

Class 3 Pair of Ewe Lambs Commercial

1st, Paisley Taylor, Premier Livestock 4-H Club BC

Aged Ewe

1st, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties

2nd, Andrew Hulshult

Class 5 Pair of Ewes Commercial

1st, Maya Ciallella, St. Clair Specialties

Commercial Ewe

Champion, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles

Commercial

Champion Ewe Overall, Gabrille McDabe, Blazin Saddles

Southdown

Reserve Ewe Overall, Delaney Fackey, Kickin Country Kids

Champion Ram Overall, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

Khatadin

Reserve Ram Overall, Lynette Weiss

Flock Overall, Lynette Weiss